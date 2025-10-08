LSU Football, Ohio State and Alabama Among Programs With Highest Chance to Make CFP
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) continue navigating game preparation for the South Carolina Gamecocks with the program looking to get back on track.
After falling to the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 followed by an open date in Week 6, all focus is now on Shane Beamer's Gamecocks this Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
Kelly and Co. will be eyeing complementary football in Week 7 with the offense in Baton Rouge hoping to make a statement after a slow start to the year.
"Our defense is playing well, and in particular, you just look to the Ole Miss game where we did not play efficiently enough offensively to start the game," Kelly said on Monday.
"In the first half, got ourselves behind and then played well in the second half and had an opportunity to win the game. You can't leave yourself open to the last play of the game, the last series of the game, a key stop.
"We just need to play a complete game where our offense complements our defense and special teams. That hasn't shown itself yet, but it will. We've worked hard on that. Our players have committed to that, and now we'll get an opportunity to show ourselves against a really good South Carolina team."
LSU's Week 7 matchup against South Carolina will be critical for multiple reasons as the offense looks to prove it's rounding the corner and ready for the backend of Southeastern Conference play.
Despite an early-season loss, the LSU Tigers sit with a 30 percent chance to reach the College Football Playoff, according to the ESPN Football Power Index, with the program's goals remaining within arms reach.
Ohio State (89 percent), Oregon (87 percent), Alabama (79 percent), Miami (78 percent), and Indiana (72 percent) round out the five teams with the highest chances to reach the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN.
Brian Kelly's Take: Explosive Plays are a Must in Week 7
"I think at the end of the day, it's more explosive plays. We were 1-of-7 when we threw the ball down the field [against Ole Miss]. We've gotta hit some of those shots that we came up short on. Those are big plays that usually lend themselves to us to touchdowns. So, big plays down the field, we've gotta hit on those.
"And then I think finding a nice rhythm offensively, where we're not going over the boards every time on a shift change. We've gotta be a little bit more consistent with our flow."
