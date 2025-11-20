LSU Football Open To Ed Orgeron Joining Lane Kiffin's Staff If Hired By Tigers
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge with the administration in search of a new head coach to lead the program.
In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, LSU parted ways with Brian Kelly in late October after nearly four seasons where he compiled a 34-14 record in the Bayou State.
After the news broke, Ed Orgeron, who was fired by the LSU Tigers two seasons after winning a National Championship for the program, revealed his thoughts on Kelly being relieved of his duties during an interview with ESPN's "UnSportsmanLike."
"I think that's one of the things -- whether it's true or not -- the look from the outside, Brian Kelly never embraced the state of Louisiana," he said.
"When you get those guys on your side, it's very powerful. I think getting everybody to pull in the same direction, like Pete Carroll did, like we did, one team, one heartbeat, is gonna be the key for the next coach."
Despite being let go by the LSU program in 2021, Orgeron would "love to" return as the head coach of the Tigers if the opportunity ever presented itself.
"I'd love to," Orgeron responded. "Are you kidding me? Hey, I'm one phone call away. I just gotta get in my truck, I could be there today."
But it isn't only the coaching gig that Orgeron would consider at LSU.
When asked if he would accept an assistant role on the staff in Baton Rouge if Lane Kiffn were to leave Ole Miss, Orgeron was transparent in his response.
"Yeah, I'd consider it," he said. "I love LSU. I still got my home in Baton Rouge. I loved when I was coaching for Coach Miles being the defensive line coach.
"I love the Tigers, and if I'm getting back into coaching, for sure I'd consider it. No doubt."
Now, Orgeron has the stamp of approval from the LSU administration, according to CBS Sports.
"If/when Lane Kiffin is hired as LSU’s head coach, LSU is open to former Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron being part of Kiffin’s staff," CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz wrote.
It's a significant development for the program in Baton Rouge with the culture looking to shift following the firing of Kelly last month.
Now, if the LSU administration makes the move and wins out in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" - where they are looking to fend off Florida and Ole Miss - both parties are interested in a reunion.
