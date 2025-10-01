LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and Alabama Crimson Tide Shake Up National Title Odds
No. 13 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) has stolen headlines this week after a sluggish performance on the road at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford last weekend.
Brian Kelly and Co. fell to the Ole Miss Rebels with the offense remaining a hot topic of conversation as the early-season challenges continued.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is at the forefront of the conversation after an abysmal start to the 2025 season with the "injury rumor mill" swirling after his performance against the Rebels.
Across the first five games of the season, Nussmeier has thrown for 1,159 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
The redshirt-senior quarterback is leading an LSU offense that is averaging just 27.0 points per game - the third worst in the SEC.
On Saturday at Ole Miss, it was another challenging day at the office where he was held to just 197 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 24-19 loss in Oxford.
The 197 passing yards marked the first time in Nussmeier's career that he didn't eclipse 200 yards in a start with the Bayou Bengals.
“Disappointed in the loss, certainly,” Kelly said on Saturday. “There is a game within the game. You start with the first half, where our inability to sustain anything on the offensive side of the ball put our defense on the field for 50 plays.
“At the end of the day, when you put it all together for four quarters, we didn’t play complementary football, which you have to do in this league. You have to be able to complement your offense and defense. When our offense started to move the ball, our defense couldn’t get the stop.”
But Nussmeier is only one piece to the early-season struggles with the program's rushing attack nonexistent across five games.
The LSU offense is averaging 104.8 yards per game across the first five games of the season - which places the Tigers at No. 121 in America in that statistic.
On Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU ran the ball 22 times for an alarming 57 total yards on the ground.
Now, with the loss, the LSU Tigers have seen their National Championship odds plummet heading into Week 6.
With LSU tumbling, there have been an influx of programs that are rising - including the Oregon Ducks, Ole Miss Rebels and Miami Hurricanes.
The Betting Odds: National Championship Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (+500)
2. Oregon Ducks (+550)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide (+750)
4. Texas Longhorns (+800)
5. Penn State Nittany Lions (+850)
6. Georgia Bulldogs (+900)
7. Miami Hurricanes (+1100)
8. Ole Miss Rebels (+2000)
9. Oklahoma Sooners (+2000)
10. LSU Tigers (+2200)
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers sit with the 10th best odds to win the National Championship, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, through five weeks of the season.
No. 13 LSU will return to action on Oct. 11 following the open date for a clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Tiger Stadium.
