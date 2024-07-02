LSU Football: Pair of Freshmen Defensive Linemen Shining During Offseason Work
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff signed the top two defensive linemen in Louisiana during the 2024 recruiting cycle, and with both prized recruits now on campus, they've already turned heads.
For Dominick McKinley, the No. 1 defensive lineman in Louisiana, he's bulked up significantly and impressed the staff both on and off the field.
A five-star phenom with a chance to make noise in year one with the Tigers, the expectations remain sky high.
His sidekick, Gabriel Reliford, has also made a name for himself in Baton Rouge during his short stint with the Tigers so far.
Reliford arrived on campus in January as an early-enrollee and immediately impressed the coaching staff.
A dive into the pair of defensive linemen who have the chance to make an immediate impact with the Bayou Bengals:
Dominick McKinley: No. 1 DL in Louisiana
McKinley, the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana, revealed his commitment to Brian Kelly and the Tigers in December before putting pen to paper in February.
For Kelly and defensive line coach Bo Davis, the addition of McKinley quickly became a critical move due to lack of depth within the interior defensive line.
Now, McKinley has made his way to Baton Rouge and is quickly turning heads in Death Valley.
The freshman phenom hovered around the 275-285 pound range during his senior year of high school with Acadiana (La.), but has bulked up significantly this offseason.
McKinley is now listed at 6-foot-6, 316 pounds heading into his first season with the Bayou Bengals.
It's plain and simple: McKinley is expected to take snaps during his first season in Baton Rouge due to depth issues and the Tigers have been pleased with his development so far.
He hit the weight room with force during the spring on his own and carried his momentum once enrolling at LSU during the summer.
According to a source, McKinley has been impressive this offseason and gelling with his teammates quickly.
The transition to SEC ball is challenging for any position group, but when it comes to defensive line, it's a significant adjustment. For McKinley, he'll be expected to take significant snaps down the stretch of the season.
LSU added McKinley and transfers Jay'Viar Suggs (Grand Valley State) and Gio Paez (Wisconsin) this offseason in order to add depth up front.
Veteran defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory can be pencilled in as a starter, but who is alongside him for Week 1 agaisnt USC will be a piece to monitor.
We'll see McKinley, Suggs and Paez battle it out for the second defensive tackle slot with offensive lineman turned defensive lineman Kimo Makeneole also entering the mix.
For McKinley, he's been impressive this offseason after adding nearly 35 pounds and will be a critical piece to the freshman class moving forward.
Gabriel Reliford: No. 2 DL in Louisiana
Reliford arrived in Baton Rouge as an early-enrollee in January with the opportunity to take in spring ball before his freshman campaign.
Once on campus, the coveted defensive lineman turned heads immediately. Reliford thrived in the weight room after adding significant size and worked his way into meaningful snaps come the Spring Game in April.
He worked in with the second and third team defensive ends and wrapped up the game with two sacks and two tackles for loss. Reliford's showing immediately put the LSU staff on notice, but it was expected by most.
The work ethic he attains paired with impressive technique as an "undersized" defensive lineman has helped mold him into a player this program is excited for long term.
This summer, he's already become dominant during workouts. The freshman earned Freak of the Week honors already after handling business in the weight room and during other strength/conditioning work.
Now, he's poised to have a big-time fall camp in August with this program looking for him to take impactful snaps prior to the 2024 season.
LSU signed both McKinley and Reliford, former Texas A&M commitments, with both attaining an opportunity to see early playing time due to the lack of depth up front.
