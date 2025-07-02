LSU Football Plans to Sell Jersey Patch Advertisements, Pending NCAA Approval
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with a myriad of changes occurring within the program.
From multiple staff changes to roster reconstruction via the program's No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, it's been a beneficial stretch for Kelly and Co.
But in the new are of college athletics, it's an ever-changing process with NIL and the Transfer Portal paving the way.
For the LSU Tigers, the athletics department is looking in multiple directions to get ahead of the curve from a monetary standpoint.
That includes the potential of adding jersey patches as advertisements to generate more revenue, according to a report from The Advocate.
The Advocate writes: “LSU has mapped out where the patches would go on every jersey, from cross country to football. Most of them would appear on the chest in purple and gold.”
Since then, a program official said the school doesn’t want to have “some crazy, NASCAR-like situation,” which would have the patches strategically placed, according to On3 Sports.
Last year, the NCAA paved the way for programs to place advertisement logos on fields with multiple schools electing to do so.
LSU isn't the only school that has the idea of adding jersey patches to jerseys, according to On3 Sports.
“I believe the NCAA is going to allow us to put a sponsor logo on the field during the regular season,” Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said just before the NCAA approved sponsorship logos on the field.
“That’s an obvious revenue stream that has not been there in the past. The pro sports are putting patches on jerseys. That doesn’t seem like something that’s crazy for us to consider these days.”
For Southeastern Conference commisioner Greg Sankey, he's also voiced his thoughts on the idea of patches on jerseys as advertisements.
“We’ve had jersey patches in bowl games,” he said. “I would anticipate there’s going to be a continuing push (for new revenues), and we’re going to have to come to some agreement in this new environment on where those limits exist.”
