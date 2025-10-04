LSU Football Players React to New Evidence Surrounding Tigers Wideout Kyren Lacy
In a recent interview with HTV10, the attorney representing former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy revealed critical information surrounding charges involving the ex-Tiger.
The Louisiana native with charged with negligent homicide in January of 2025 once Louisiana State Police said he "recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed," which then resulted in a head-on collision and the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall.
Then, less than two months later in February of 2025, Lacy’s attorney Matthew Ory revealed a statement denying Lacy caused or contributed to the crash.
Fast forward to this week and Ory has released critical information surrounding the case on Lacy.
According to the report revealed last December, police stated that Lacy passed four cars with the end result being a fatal car crash, but new data revealed shows he was more than 90 yards behind the crime scene.
At the time of impact, Lacy was more than 70 yards behind the crash that occurred in Louisiana.
“That’s the beauty of the investigative report that I now have my hands on,” Ory told HTV10. “We know from data that Kyren Lacy did, in fact, pass four cars. There’s no disputing that. Further north, Kyren Lacy passed four cars.
“However, he was back in his lane of travel 92.3 yards back in his lane behind Mr. Hall. At the time of impact, he’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key [words] – behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never.”
“He was back in his proper lane, according to their data,” Ory said. “This isn’t my expert. This is the investigation of the Lafourche Parish district attorney’s office. So I’m here simply comparing and contrasting the district attorney’s office with state police in this matter, their investigations.”
Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle, according to multiple reports.
The former Louisiana wide receiver committed suicide on April 12 of this year - one day before a grand jury hearing in his case.
Following the new information being revealed, multiple teammates and former coaches of Lacy took to social media to voice their thoughts on the situation.
The LSU Reactions:
The mother of former LSU Tigers Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels posted "Long Live K2":
The news remains fresh on social media with multiple former teammates and coaches of Lacy posting their thoughts on the situation.
