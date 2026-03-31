LSU Football Practice Report: Lane Kiffin, Tigers Seeing Newcomers Quickly Emerge

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice fields on Tuesday morning for Day 3 of Spring Camp in Baton Rouge as the intensity increases on the ponderosa.

In what became another day where newcomers continue emerging, Kiffin and Co. saw a defensive line transfer make his debut while a starting offensive weapon was seen in a non-contact jersey.

"It's much more about the day-to-day process and always trying to find a way to improve our players, coach better and get them to the highest level," Kiffin said last week.

"We don't really talk with numbers that way because I think you get yourself stuck a little bit, especially in a system now that part of is out of your control, whether you're in the playoffs or not."

The LSU Practice Report: Spring Ball Day 4

No. 1: Deuce Geralds Continues Receiving First-Team Reps

Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds signed with the LSU Tigers in December before enrolling early with the program in January.

Geralds put pen to paper with LSU as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where his elite traits have already been on full display - already working with the first team where his 6-foot, 279-pound frame has given him the upper-hand in drills.

The Peach State native will be one to watch as Spring Camp continues... He's been impressive across the first four days of offseason work.

Note: LSU defensive lineman Stephiylan Green returned to practice on Tuesday where he will be looking to receive significant reps on the interior.

#LSU signed the No. 4 rated defensive lineman in America this offseason: Deuce Geralds.



The Peach State native made his way to Baton Rouge as an early-enrollee in January and is already turning heads in Spring Camp.



The 6’0, 279-pounder is emerging as a true freshman to watch… pic.twitter.com/FQ6V6cRgPp — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 31, 2026

No. 2: Opportunity for Tennessee Transfer Jordan Ross

LSU EDGE Gabriel Reliford will miss most of - if not all - of the 2026 season after suffering a torn ACL last week during Spring Camp with the door now open for competition.

After signing Tennessee transfer Jordan Ross and Ole Miss star Princewill Umanmielen via the NCAA Transfer Portal, the tandem has earned first-team reps with Reliford now out.

There is competition brewing along the edge with Umanmielen and Ross taking first team reps - along with others such as Dylan Carpenter, Kolaj Cobbins, etc. set to receive more snaps in camp.

No. 3: The Wide Receiver Room

*Note: LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green appeared to be in a black "non-contact" jersey during pass-catcher drills on Tuesday.*

LSU will have an embarrassment of riches to work with at the wide receiver slot with Jayce Brown and Eugene Wilson II standing out on Tuesday to most in attendance.

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers retained safety Dashawn Spears this offseason after a portal scare.



Now, the former No. 1 safety in Louisiana is looking to emerge as a critical component in the secondary this fall.



Blake Baker continues working closely with Spears in camp: pic.twitter.com/8X8C70eNcg — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 31, 2026

Brown - a Kansas State Wildcats transfer - has been crisp in his work during media viewings as a dynamic pass-catcher for the Tigers.

For Wilson, a Florida Gators transfer, he's also beginning to excel with LSU where he stood out on Tuesday during Spring Camp.

Other names to note are Roman Mothershed, Winnie Watkins and Tre Brown as the deep receiving corps continues looking smooth.

More LSU News:

LSU Basketball's Will Wade Receives Lucrative Contract With Massive Roster Investment

Nation's No. 2 Cornerback, Highly-Touted LSU Football Target Sets Visit With SEC Rival

Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

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