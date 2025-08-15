LSU Football Practice Report: Observations and Takeaways From Day 14 of Fall Camp

The #LSU Practice Report: Day 14



- A. Stamps, M. Delane, T. Cooley, A. Haulcy running with 1’s in the secondary.

- QB Michael Van Buren with a strong day in a 7v7 session.

- TE Trey’Dez Green remains a lethal red zone threat in camp.

- DJ Chester + P. Mubenga battling at LG. pic.twitter.com/MITIqHvMSm