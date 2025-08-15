LSU Football Practice Report: Observations and Takeaways From Day 14 of Fall Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice field on Friday for Day 14 of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge.
The Bayou Bengals utilized Friday as a "load management" day after navigating a strenuous week on the practice fields as intensity ramped up in Week 3 of Fall Camp.
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks was sidelined as he took a rest day while Garrett Nussmeier also was limited in order to watch his "pitch count" to this point.
A look into the quick hits and observations from Day 14 of Fall Camp.
The Quick Hits:
- LSU navigated a "load management" day on Friday with the program taking the practice field without pads while also operating in the indoor facility.
- Wide receiver Chris Hilton and safety Jardin Gilbert were absent on Friday with both Tigers graduating. Whit Weeks was sidelined for a recovery day, according to Brian Kelly.
- LSU backup quarterback Michael Van Buren had a strong day for the Tigers with Garrett Nussmeier being limited in his action. Nussmeier utilized a partial recovery day with LSU watching his pitch count.
- During live work, the first-team defense consisted of: DT Bernard Gooden, DT Dominick McKinley, DE Gabriel Reliford, DE Jack Pyburn, LB West Weeks, LB Tylen Singleton, STAR Harold Perkins, CB Mansoor Delane, CB Ashton Stamps, S AJ Haulcy, S Tamarcus Cooley.
- Singleton received significant run with the first-team defense with Whit Weeks taking a load management day.
- Along the offensive line, LSU utilized the routine first-team of LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis.
- LG Paul Mubenga took significant reps with the first-team as he battles Chester for starting duties ahead of Week 1 at Clemson.
- LSU cornerback PJ Woodland also received run with the first-team while piecing together anothetr strong day. He won a pair of 1-on-1 reps and looked the part during 7-on-7 work.
- LSU utilized the first-team offense against the second-team defense during a majority of live action in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work.
The Observations:
No. 1: Michael Van Buren's "Best Day"
It was a slow day for the Tigers while utilizing a load management practice in Baton Rouge, but with an expanded role, Van Buren had arguably his best day of Fall Camp.
Yes, the first-team offense competed against the second-team defense, but Van Buren looked the part when called upon with an accurate throw over the middle to tight end Bauer Sharp during 7-on-7 work and a deep ball to Barion Brown.
Nussmeier was limited with the LSU staff watching his "pitch count" ahead of Week 1 at Clemson. No injury concern there; rather limiting his work load.
No. 2: The Position Battle - Left Guard
DJ Chester and Paul Mubenga continue battling it out for first-team duties at left guard with the Tigers giving Chester the edge as it stands.
Chester has been getting the first run with the starting unit, but offensive line coach Brad Davis hasn't been shy when it comes to taking him out and subbing in Mubenga.
The left guard slot will be one to monitor down the stretch of Fall Camp with Chester and Mubenga receiving significant run.
No. 3: Is the First-Team Defense Locked In?
- DT: Bernard Gooden and Dominick McKinley
- EDGE: Jack Pyburn and Gabriel Reliford
- LB: Whit Weeks and West Weeks
- STAR: Harold Perkins
- CB: Mansoor Delane and Ashton Stamps
- S: AJ Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley
The first-team has remained the same for much of Fall Camp, but the one spot that will be intriguing to watch down the stretch of preseason practice is at cornerback.
Delane has virtually locked down one spot, but PJ Woodland, DJ Pickett and Ja'Keem Jackson are fighting for the other spot alongside Stamps.
