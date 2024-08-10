LSU Football Practice Report: Takeaways From Practice No. 8 of Fall Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers hit the field on Saturday for preseason practice No. 8 with the program still in search of consitency on both sides of the ball.
The media received a full practice viewing with position drills, 7v7 and 11v11 work being done through 20 periods.
Here are the takeaways from Saturday's practice:
The Availability Report
- LSU wide receiver/return specialist Zavion Thomas returned as a full participant on Saturday after nursing a hamstring injury this week. It's clear it's still bothering him, but he worked through a few stingers and remained on the field.
- Bradyn Swinson and Jalen Lee made their return to the practice fields on Saturday after missing the first seven practices of camp. Both defensive linemen are working towards their graduation and had to wrap up things on the academic side of things.
- LSU DT Gio Paez was absent on Saturday with Lee and Shone Washington filling in and taking first-team reps for the absentee.
Rapid Reactions: Offense
- Garrett Nussmeier had his best day of camp leading up to 11v11. He was sharp in one-on-one's and had a few impressive throws during 7v7 work, but once the 11v11 live portion heated up, there were a few poor decisions. He threw an interception to Jyaire Brown on the right side on the field.
- Nussmeier is developing rapport with Liberty transfer CJ Daniels. He consistently hit his receiver on short routes where Daniels burst down the field for chunk yard gains. Their dynamic is clearly advancing through camp.
- Chris Hilton hauled in the best catch of fall camp so far during 7v7 on a pass from Nussmeier. On a pass over the top, Nuss connected with his receiver in the end zone for a heavily contested reception for a 40+ yard score.
- LSU RB Kaleb Jackson was physically dominant during practice after trucking through a defender during 11v11. He showcased his strength with the "pop" being heard across the field. He's becoming more and more consistent as both a pass catcher and back.
- Ka'Morreeun Pimpton is really looking the part during camp. He had an impressive snag during 1v1's after laying out for the reception.
- Kyren Lacy has had a dominant camp. Last season, it was Malik Nabers making the highlight reel plays on a routine basis. Now, it's Lacy. He got the best of PJ Woodland on several occasions and had the offense juiced.
- Shelton Sampson had a nice reception during 1v1's. The second-year Tiger is really coming into his own during camp as he looks to lock down a spot on the second-team. It's been a solid string of practices for the Baton Rouge.
- During both one-on-one's and 7v7, Nussmeier was sharp. He'll continue developing under pressure when it comes to decision-making, but his ball placement has been top tier during low-intensity work.
- Joe Sloan has pieced together a few unique offensive sets. At one point on Saturday, we saw Kyren Lacy, Mason Taylor, Ka'Morreun Pimpton and CJ Daniels as the four receivers during a screen pass drill.
- Nussmeier torched the LSU defense during 7v7 work. He went 7-for-8 with four touchdowns, including a highlight reel play to Chris Hilton. It's by far the catch of camp. He also logged touchdown passes to Aaron Anderson and CJ Daniels.
- Nussmeier was consistent in his short and intermediate balls on check downs to Mason Taylor and CJ Daniels.
- Jelani Watkins is raw and will continue needing to polish his game. He had a brutal drop on a throw from AJ Swann during 7v7 work.
- At kick returner, it was Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderso, Jelani Watkins and Kaleb Jackson.
Rapid Reactions: Defense
- LSU first-team DT Gio Paez was absent. Jalen Lee and Shone Washington filled in on the opposite side of Jacobian Guillory.
- The LSU secondary was carved up during 7v7 work with Garrett Nussmeier having his way through the first few periods of camp. Kyren Lacy was sharp with most of his receptions coming against PJ Woodland.
- In 2v2's, Ashton Stamps, PJ Woodland and Jyaire Brown were a little inconsistent with the receivers handling business here.
- Jyaire Brown recorded an interception during 11v11 that rejuvenated the group where the defense got the best of the offense during the final period.
- The LSU defense had a few sacks, pass breakups and tackles for loss with Harold Perkins manning this unit. He's been all over the field and handled business once again during this period.
- Major Burns recorded a pass breakup. Perkins had a tackle for loss. Burns had a tackle for loss.
- The defense got the best of Nussmeier during 11v11 work to make up for their lackluster play during 7v7.
- We saw a different look in LSU's dime package. We saw Jyaire Brown with the one's, but the second-team shifted. It was DaShawn Spears and Kylin Jackson as the safeties with Ju'Juan Johnson at the STAR. PJ Woodland slid inside while Michael Turner received cornerback reps on the opposite side of JK Johnson. This will be an interesting package to keep tabs on.
More LSU News:
Fall Camp Week 2 Preview: Storylines, Position Battles and Depth Chart Predictions
Fall Camp Notes: Who's Standing Out After Week 1?
LSU Lands Commitment From Top 10 Safety in America Aiden Hall
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.