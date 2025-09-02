Miami Coach Mario Cristobal Knows the ‘Secret’ of WR Malachi Toney Is Out Now
No. 10 Miami started out the season with a bang on Sunday, taking down No. 6 Notre Dame 27–24 to announce themselves as real contenders in 2025.
Quarterback Carson Beck, who transferred from Georgia in the offseason, looked calm, cool and collected in his first start at the U, going 20-of-31 with 205 yards and two touchdowns. One of Beck’s most consistent targets on the night was freshman receiver Malachi Toney, who led the Canes with six receptions for 82 yards and a score.
After the game, coach Mario Cristobal could not contain his excitement about Toney, and offered some extremely high praise for the young receiver.
“Malachi Toney, he’s special. We were trying to keep him a secret, but it didn’t take long,” Cristobal said. “What’s special about Malachi Toney is just his approach to the game. That guy approaches the game as if his a fifth-year, sixth-year NFL vet. Always at it. Always working. He’s just getting started.”
Alongside Toney, wide receiver CJ Daniels earned plenty of headlines as well, reeling in an early Catch of the Year candidate that broke the game open for Miami.
Between Beck, Toney and Daniels, this Miami offense is going to be one to watch this year.