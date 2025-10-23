LSU Football Provides Surprising Update on Pair of Starters Ahead Texas A&M Aggies
The LSU Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will take the field in Death Valley on Saturday night with a Top-25 SEC showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies on the docket.
After falling to the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8, Brian Kelly and Co. will return to action with an opportunity to get back in the win column.
“Everybody that’s here wants to do well, and loves LSU,” Kelly said on Monday. “Well, look, they put so much time and effort in. And, look, I recognize everybody’s angst. I mean, my meal doesn’t taste good. I’m not in a great mood.
"I mean, I’m not happy. I think he’s part of the entire group that, nobody’s happy. We’ve put so much preparation time and, for it not come through in those situations? The guys are angry, and they’re frustrated,” added Kelly.
“And so, we’ve got to be able to turn that into allowing them to go and play this game fast and free and physical, and do that when it matters most.”
Now, heading into Week 9 against No. 3 Texas A&M could be without a pair of starters once again.
LSU defensive tackle Bernard Gooden was listed on the initial SEC Availability Report as questionable on Wednesday as he nurses a collarbone injury.
“Gooden practiced (Tuesday)," Kelly said on Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference. “He didn’t get involved in everything, but we wanted to bring him along slowly so he got some individual, got some team reps."
The 6-foot-1, 270-pounder has logged 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks while starting five of six games this season.
Gooden and LSU linebacker Whit Weeks missed last Saturday's contest against the Vanderbilt Commodores due to injury.
Weeks also remains on the injury report where he's listed as doubtful as he nurses an ankle injury.
Weeks, who has played 259 snaps across six games this season, has tallied 29 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery while handing duties as the top second-level defender on the team.
Now, heading into Week 9 against a top-five opponent, Weeks' status remains in jeopardy once again with the bone bruise remaining a factor as game day inches close for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals on Saturday in Death Valley.
The SEC Availability Report: Wednesday Edition
No. 20 LSU Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC)
OL Tyree Adams – OUT
DE Jimari Butler – PROBABLE
DL Bernard Gooden – QUESTIONABLE
DE Gabriel Reliford – OUT
LB Whit Weeks – DOUBTFUL
No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies (7-0, 4-0)
TE Kiotti Armstrong – OUT
S Rashad Johnson Jr. – OUT
RB Le’Veon Moss – OUT
