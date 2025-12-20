LSU Football Pursuing Elite Assistant Coach That Could Bring a Five-Star Weapon

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are expected to hire South Carolina defensive assistant Sterling Lucas to become the program's next defensive line coach, according to multiple reports.

Lucas, one of the Southeastern Conference's top defensive coaches, has assisted in the development of multiple prospects in Columbia - including former five-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart.

The Gamecocks staffer has emerged as one of the SEC's most effective defensive line coaches across five seasons at South Carolina - with the last four of them as the on-field assistant coach.

Across the last four years Lucas was responsible for the Gamecocks' ends, outside linebackers and as running game coordinator.

Now, Kiffin and Co. are expected to hire him as the program's next defensive line coach, Football Scoop reports.

News: #LSU is targeting South Carolina defensive assistant Sterling Lucas to join Lane Kiffin’s staff, according to @FootballScoop.



Lucas has emerged as the top target in Kiffin’s pursuit of a new defensive line coach.



The respected SEC assistant would be a significant get. pic.twitter.com/iFMT8ejprH — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) December 19, 2025

"Numerous sources Friday morning tell FootballScoop that Lucas is being targeted by the Tigers to join the staff of heralded defensive coordinator Blake Baker. No deal has been finalized but discussions were ongoing," according to Football Scoop.

The report also reiterates LSU has moved on from Syracuse co-defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson amid the Tigers' pursuit for a new defensive line coach.

"The Tigers had recently brought in Elijah Robinson for the position and engaged in deep discussions with Robinson, the former Syracuse defensive coordinator and longtime Texas A&M assistant coach, but multiple sources this week told FootballScoop that LSU had moved on in its search.

"Robinson continues to be linked to multiple jobs, most notably emerging this weekend as a candidate to join Mike Elko's Texas A&M staff."

But there's a kicker here. Lucas played a pivotal role in the recruitment of five-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart where he assisted the program in landing his services.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks edge Dylan Stewart (6) celebrates after a sack against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Stewart started in all 11 of the games he played in this season and had 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 19 solo tackles, but is coming off of a domiant true freshman campaign.

Across the 2024 season, Stewart logged 33 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles as a true freshman in the SEC.

Now, with Lucas expected to take the LSU Tigers defensive line coaching gig, could Stewart follow? Time will tell, but social media continues buzzing surrounding the potential move.

