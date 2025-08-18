LSU Football Quarterback Suffers Injury Ahead of Week 1 Matchup at Clemson
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating the final phases of the offseason prior to Week 1 at Clemson on August 30.
With Week 4 kicking off on Monday morning, the Bayou Bengals took the practice field where the media received a 15-minute practice viewing.
A look into the quick hits with a backup quarterback sidelined on Monday:
The Notes: LSU Quarterback Suffers Minor Injury
The full first-team offense: QB Garrett Nussmeier, RB Caden Durham, WR Zavion Thomas, WR Chris Hilton, TE Trey’Dez Green, TE Bauer Sharp, LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson, RT Carius Curne.
The full second-team offense: QB Colin Hurley, RB Harlem Berry, WR Nic Anderson, WR Barion Brown, WR Kyle Parker, TE Donovan Green, LT Ory Williams, LG Bo Bordelon, C DJ Chester, RG Coen Echols, RT Weston Davis
The significant absentee is Mississippi State transfer quarterback Michael Van Buren. The first-year Tiger was seen with his fingers taped up and in splint while Hurley took QB2 reps.
Van Buren looked the part during Fall Camp on Friday, but fast forward to the program's scrimmage in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, and he was banged up.
He was seen going through the motions and taking mental reps, but did not throw the football during hurry-up drills while Hurley took the reps.
The injury does not seem significant while Van Buren navigated practice, but it will certainly be a piece to monitor ahead of Clemson Week beginning next Monday.
Other Monday Practice Notes: New-Look Offensive Line
The Tigers worked with a new first-team offensive line rotation: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and LT Carius Curne.
It was true freshman Carius Curne that was thrown in with the first-team to start where he replaced Weston Davis while the two were moved back and forth with the starters.
