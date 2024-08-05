LSU Country

LSU Football Ranked No. 12 in Preseason Coaches Poll

The Tigers come in at No. 12 in the Preseason Poll, continue working through Fall Camp to form consistency.

Jul 15, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; LSU head coach Brian Kelly speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports
LSU opens its third season under head coach Brian Kelly ranked No. 12 in the nation as the preseason AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Monday.

The Tigers are coming off a 10-3 mark and a win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl last year. LSU closed the 2023 season winning four straight and seven of its last eight games. In two years, Kelly has guided LSU to 20 wins, a pair of bowl victories and the SEC Western Division title in his first season in 2022.

It’s the second consecutive year, and the 23rd time in 24 years, LSU opens the season ranked in the Top 25. Last year, the Tigers were No. 5 in the preseason AFCA Coaches Poll.

LSU’s season-opening opponent, USC, is ranked No. 23. The Trojans were 8-5 a year ago. It will mark the first meeting between LSU and USC since 1984 when the Tigers posted a 23-3 win over the Trojans in Los Angeles.

LSU welcomes three preseason Top 25 teams to Tiger Stadium in 2024 as the Tigers host No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 16 Oklahoma. Texas A&M, ranked No. 20, is the other preseason Top 25 team on the LSU schedule.

In all, nine of the 16 SEC teams are in the Top 25 led by Georgia at No. 1, followed by Texas at No. 4. Other SEC teams in the Top 25 include: Missouri at No. 11 and Tennessee at No. 15.

LSU wrapped up its fourth day of training camp on Monday in the first of what will be five practices this week. The Tigers are scheduled to practice in full pads for the first time on Wednesday.

Preseason Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia 
  2. Ohio State 
  3. Oregon 
  4. Texas 
  5. Alabama 
  6. Ole Miss 
  7. Notre Dame 
  8. Michigan 
  9. Penn State 
  10. Florida State 
  11. Missouri 
  12. LSU 
  13. Utah 
  14. Clemson 
  15. Tennessee 
  16. Oklahoma 
  17. Kansas State 
  18. Oklahoma State 
  19. Miami 
  20. Texas A&M 
  21. Arizona 
  22. North Carolina State 
  23. USC 
  24. Kansas 
  25. Iowa

Published
