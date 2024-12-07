LSU Football Reaches Out To Sought-After Offensive Line Transfer Josh Thompson
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with an "aggressive" approach over the next few months.
There are holes to fill on the current roster with the program needing to use the portal to reel in immediate impact players for the 2025 season.
With the regular season finale in the rearview mirror, members of LSU's 2024 roster have revealed their intentions to depart Baton Rouge, which has opened up scholarships this offseason.
As of Saturday morning, 10 Tigers have announced their intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal:
- Rickie Collins: Redshirt-Freshman Quarterback
- Landon Ibieta: Redshirt-Sophomore Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Senior Wide Receiver
- Jordan Allen: Redshirt-Sophomore Safety
- Da'Shawn Womack: Sophomore Defensive End
- Shelton Sampson: Redshirt-Freshman Wide Receiver
- Kylin Jackson: Redshirt-Freshman Safety
- Xavier Atkins: True Freshman Linebacker
- Jyaire Brown: Junior Cornerback
- Bernard Causey: True Freshman Cornerback
There will be positions of need for LSU this offseason headlined by defensive back help, a pair of key wide receivers, a veteran offensive line presence and blocking tight end, among others.
For LSU, the reports have already begun circulating that the Tigers will be "involved" or "in play" for several transfers once the portal officially opens on Monday, Dec. 9.
One Name to Monitor: Northwestern's Josh Thompson
Northwestern offensive lineman Josh Thompson will be a hot commodity in the Transfer Portal market this month after a dominant tenure with the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF, with several programs already expressing interest.
That includes offensive line coach Brad Davis and the LSU staff.
LSU, along with Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Tennessee, among several others, have reached out to the coveted lineman, according to multiple reports. 247Sports reported LSU's interest first.
LSU will need depth in the trenches next season after losing star left tackle Will Campbell to the 2025 NFL Draft. The hope is that the Tigers can hold onto starting right tackle Emery Jones and return to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season.
The Tigers will lose three starters in total on the offensive line, as it currently stands, with Campbell off to the 2025 NFL Draft while starting guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier are set to begin the next chapter after taking part in Senior Night.
LSU will be involved in Thompson's portal process in hopes of securing the coveted offensive lineman this offseason, but he will be at the top of many programs' Big Boards. The Michigan Wolverines appear to be a heavy-hitter here. Thompson is a Michigan native.
Along with Thompson, there is another key transfer portal name that LSU will be monitoring once the portal officially opens for business.
The Potential Target: Ja'Keem Jackson
Florida cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday with a slew of potential suitors set to line up for his services.
Jackson, the former No. 3 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, spent two seasons in Gainesville before making the decision to depart.
There are ties here in LSU's favor if the program elects to target the youngster. Raymond was Jackson's recruiter while he was on staff with the Gators over the last few seasons.
The expectation is that LSU will be involved in Jackson's transfer process with the program likely losing starter Zy Alexander and others this offseason.
Nonetheless, with the former Gator in the portal, he's certainly a name to keep tabs on this month.
