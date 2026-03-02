LSU Football Receives Major Prediction Ahead of Lane Kiffin's First Year at the Helm

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain the talk of the town amid a historic offseason in Baton Rouge with a new-look roster, coaching staff, and front office stealing headlines across the last three months.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, the buzz surrounding the LSU program reached new heights with the program's new shot-caller quickly making his presence felt as expectations continue rising.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

In what will be a 2026 season that has "National Championship or bust" written all over it after assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, analysts across the country are beginning to buy in to the Tigers.

CBS Sports' Brad Crawford recently revealed his new College Football Playoff projection with the LSU Tigers making the cut as the No. 9 seed.

The "Way-Too-Early" bracket would have LSU squaring off against No. 8 Ohio State in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

"Ohio State, as the No. 8 seed this time around, means the Buckeyes will take a couple of losses during the regular season. Their schedule is the Big Ten's most daunting," CBS Sports wrote.

"Depending on where Indiana and Texas fall in the preseason AP Top 25, no other program in the country has two road games against potentially the nation's two best teams next season."

Now, as the offseason continues, all eyes remain on the LSU Tigers with championship or bust expectations heading into the 2026 season.

