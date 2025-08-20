LSU Football Receives Projection to Face Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Bowl Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating the final phases of the offseason with Week 1 at Clemson inching closer for the program.
After signing the top-ranked Transfer Portal class, piecing together a strong Spring Camp schedule, and working through summer workouts, LSU is in the midst of the final hurdle in Baton Rouge.
Kelly and Co. are near the finish line of Fall Camp with intensity ramping up ahead of what will be a critical season in the Bayou State.
With the season right around the corner, the final postseason projections are being logged with multiple analysts believing LSU has a College Football Playoff roster.
The Tigers return quarterback Garrett Nussmeier with the veteran signal-caller a preseason favorite for the Heisman Trophy.
The Louisiana native is coming off of a strong first season as the starter in Baton Rouge with national analysts believing he can piece together an even better year in 2025.
Nussmeier joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
"This offseason, he's been able to be a little bit different because now he's going back and when he's studying, he's not just studying his practice tape or maybe our tape and what could happen. He's looking at specifically some stuff that he needs to improve on," LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said this offseason.
"He's been really intentional. I think really some of our staff did a great job of breaking some different things down for him so he could really see some individual things and he could take back control of those situations."
Now, with the final postseason projections being logged ahead of Week 1 on Aug. 30, the LSU Tigers are believed to be a College Football Playoff squad.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt recently revealed his 12-team College Football Playoff bracket with the LSU Tigers predicted to square off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Klatt's Projected Field: 2025 College Football Playoff
First Round Byes:
1. Penn State (Big Ten champion)
2. Texas (SEC champion)
3. Clemson (ACC champion)
4. Ohio State
First Round Matchups:
- Kansas State Wildcats vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Georgia Bulldogs vs. Boise State Broncos
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. LSU Tigers
- Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines
Klatt's Full Bracket:
The Fox Sports analyst believes LSU's Week 1 opponent will take home the National Championship and capture the College Football Playoff with the Clemson Tigers getting it done.
