LSU Football Recruiting Intel Following Major Recruiting Weekend for Lane Kiffin
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Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are fresh off of a massive recruiting weekend in Baton Rouge with the coaching staff welcoming double-digit official visitors to campus across a three-day period.
In what quickly emerged as a pivotal stretch for the staff, LSU hosted a pair of five-star offensive linemen, blue-chippers from out-of-state, and a flip target at the wide recevier position.
Now, the dust is settling fresh off of a strong weekend in The Boot with Kiffin and Co. beginning to build momentum in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after a major weekend.
What's the buzz coming out of Baton Rouge? Is LSU trending to add more talent to the program's haul in the 2027 cycle?
The Stock Report: LSU Tigers Recruiting
Stock Up... IOL Albert Simien
Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien was back in Baton Rouge this weekend on an official visit with the LSU Tigers coaching staff rolling out the red carpet.
From Simien talking shop with LSU icon Will Campbell to spending time alongside five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown, the Bayou Bengals are building momentum for the highly-touted Louisiana recruit.
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound rising-senior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.
Now, LSU will continue putting a full-court press on Simien amid a massive offseason with other visits also lined up.
Stock Up... RB Landen Williams-Callis
Richmond (Tex.) Randle four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis made his official visit to LSU this past weekend with Kiffin and Co. rolling out the red carpet for the Lone Star State's No. 1 back.
The 5-foot-7, 190-pounder checks in as the No. 3 rated running back in America with offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, and Florida, among others.
Williams-Callis is coming off of a junior season in the Lone Star State where he ran the ball 324 times for 3,502 yards to go along with 24 receptions for 266 receiving yards - rising as one of the most prolific players in the country. He also tallied 59 total touchdowns.
It'll be a battle for the LSU Tigers here with the hometown Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies pushing, but the coveted offensive weapon enjoyed his time in The Boot.
Trend Meter: ATH Braylon Calais
LSU Tigers On SI has logged a prediction in favor of Kiffin and Co. to add to the 2027 Recruiting Class on Monday, April 20 with Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais set to make his college decision.
Calais was in Baton Rouge just weeks ago alongside his entire family on an official visit with the hometown program rolling out the red carpet.
LSU is well-positioned to add the dynamic offensive threat to the program's talent-rich haul where he will choose between the Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, and Houston Cougars around 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday, April 20.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder put his name on the map as a sophomore in 2024 after tallying 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries - also logging 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.
Now, the No. 5 rated athlete in America is just hours away from making his college decision. LSU Tigers On SI loves where the program in Baton Rouge stands here.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss
LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon
Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers
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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20