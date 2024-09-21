LSU Football Reveals Uniform Combination for Saturday Against the UCLA Bruins
No. 16 LSU hosts the UCLA Bruins on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium with Brian Kelly and Co. preparing for a Week 4 showdown.
For the Bayou Bengals, it's been Garrett Nussmeier's gutsy play continuing to elevate the offense during pivotal moments.
After leading the Tigers to a 17-point comeback last weekend, Nussmeier looks to carry his momentum into Saturday against the Bruins.
LSU vs. UCLA Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 2:45 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Bayou Bengals will wear their "Gold, Purple, Gold" uniform combination in a game that will have all eyes on a unique "jersey matchup" in Tiger Stadium.
A look into Saturday afternoon's alternate jerseys:
LSU WR Chris Hilton to Make Debut
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton will make his debut for the Tigers on Saturday after missing the first three games of the season, Kelly stated on Thursday.
"We’re going to get him on the field, but this is going to be like getting a toe in the water," Kelly said.
Hilton provides LSU with a savvy veteran wideout that has an opportunity to emerge as a vertical threat for Garrett Nussmeier for the foreseeable future.
Kelly hinted at the dynamic receiver's ability to help the Bayou Bengals, but it'll be a work in progress as he gets acclimated to the speed of the game again.
“He’s been in the program three years so he adds experience, he knows the offense really well,” Kelly said. “It’s easy to talk about speed and he certainly has it, but what emerged late in the season was tracking the ball down the field. That’s an element we’re hopeful we start to see more of, although we did a much better job against South Carolina pushing the ball down the field.
"You can’t be out for a month and then show up and start tearing it up. It takes a while for him and I hope everyone’s expectations where he can’t come in and just pick up where he left off. It’s going to take a few weeks to get him back to where he was, but he’s going to help us. He’s going to be a main player in what we do before the season is over.”
Update on Suspended Running Back Trey Holly
LSU running back Trey Holly was arrested earlier this year in connection with a shooting incident that left two people injured in his hometown of Farmerville, Louisiana.
On Sept. 18, the court case took another twist with the prosecution presenting more evidence fresh in the court.
During the latest court hearing on Wednesday, the prosecution turned over bodycam footage that will be reviewed by Holly's defense team, according to KNOE News. He will have his next court appearance on Dec. 18.
Kelly highlighted that the case is "out of our hands" moving forward and must be cleared through the court system first.
"We hope for a resolution in the case, but this is out of our hands," Kelly said. "Once it's cleared through the courts we will be able to make a decision on his status."
LSU Defensive End Bradyn Swinson's Growth and Maturity
LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ 36-33 win over South Carolina last Saturday in Columbia.
Swinson recorded a career-best three sacks, forced a fumble and tallied five total tackles in the LSU victory.
All three of Swinson’s sacks had an impact on the outcome of the game. His first sack came late in the second quarter on third-and-10 at the LSU 35-yard line, resulting in a 4-yard loss and pushing the Gamecocks out of field goal range.
In the fourth quarter, Swinson’s sack resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Major Burns at the LSU 12-yard line. LSU didn’t score on the ensuing possession, but the flip in field position followed by a 3-and-out on South Carolina’s next possession helped lead to the game-winning drive by the Tigers.
Now, it's about carrying his momentum into Week 4 against the UCLA Bruins.
"What's really showing in his play is his commitment to all phases of the game. Off the field he's a leader, holding players accountable," Kelly said.
