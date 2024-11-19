LSU Football Reveals Uniform Combination for Week 13 Against Vanderbilt
The LSU Tigers will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 13 with Brian Kelly's program looking to bounce back after three consecutive losses.
Kelly and Co. have dropped Southeastern Conference matchups against Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida with this week presenting a challenge against Diego Pavia and the Commodores.
But the coaching staff will look to change up the mojo in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.
LSU will debut a new gold uniform combination in the prime time conference clash on the SEC Network.
The Tigers will wear a white helment with a gold jersey and white pants when the program returns to Baton Rouge.
The Uniform Combination:
LSU will look to flip the script this weekend and fight until the end of the season rather than hang their heads with two games to go.
This weekend will provide an opportunity for Kelly and the coaching staff to identify the "fighters" on the current roster.
“Do you want to fight or not? Do you want to fight and take responsibility as coaches and players that we’re not playing well. We’re struggling right now. It’s life," Kelly said on Saturday in Gainesville. "It’s a myriad of things but it’s a reflection of what life’s about. There’s a rough spot here that we have to fight through. We got to do it together.
"So, if you’re not a thumb pointer, if you’re not someone who continues to work to be better, then we don’t have a place for you in the last couple of weeks. But if you want to fight and keep working to get better, then we’re going to be alongside you. At the end of the day, it’s about overcoming adversity and fighting through these last two games that are at home that we desperately want to win.”
LSU has been in headlines for all the wrong reasons during the program's three-game losing skid and national analysts have chimed in on what's gone wrong in Baton Rouge.
SEC Network's Paul Finebaum is the latest the weigh in on the struggles down South:
“Well, he simply walked into a hornets nest right now because the season is literally on the brink,” Finebaum said on McElroy and Cubelic. “It looks like a train wreck from a distance. We’re not there, but everyone now is just going to start piling on him from his own fan base, which is the worst to fan bases around the country, to especially Notre Dame fans, who I think are probably taking great pleasure in his failings. And there’s really no way to sugar coat a three year experience that has not gone particularly well.
“And I’m aware like you are what he did the first year, but there’s almost nothing for Brian Kelly to say now, other than to try to salvage what looks like a fantastic recruiting class and turn this thing around quickly, because no one is going to be very forgiving for a guy who’s making $10 million a year, who has the highest paid assistant coaching staff in the country, who has four losses, but quite frankly, probably should have six.”
Now, fast forward to Week 13, and the program will look to change the narrative surrounding the program to a certain degree in hopes to end the season on a high note.
