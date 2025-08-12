LSU Football Rival, SEC Powerhouse Reveals Starting Quarterback for 2025 Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue preparation for the 2025 season with a daunting schedule inching closer for the program this fall.
One game on the Bayou Bengals schedule that will have significant intrigue is LSU hitting the road for a Southeastern Conference clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Garrett Nussmeier and Co. will hop on a flight to Tuscaloosa for a critical in-conference showdown against a fiery Alabama squad.
Across the offseason for the Crimson Tide, a quarterback battle has brewed with head coach Kalen DeBoer and the staff coming to a decision on Monday.
The 6-foot-2, 208-pound redshirt-junior has patiently waited his time to lead the Crimson Tide with the staff now handing him the keys.
“Ty is an accurate passer,” DeBoer said in July at SEC Media Days. “He throws a catchable ball and I think that’s so key. Whether it’s down the field, whether it’s crossing routes, quick outs, comebacks? I mean, he throws a catchable ball, one that’s easy to receive as a receiver. "
You can throw it hard, you can throw it soft and it doesn’t mean it’s always easy to catch. And so, he does that.”
Simpson beat out five-star freshman Keelon Russell and Washington Huskies transfer Austin Mack to win the starting job.
It's been a rigorous battle in Tuscaloosa with Simpson now set to lead the program heading into Week 1 against the Florida State Seminoles.
“It’s not how I drew it up for sure,” Simpson told The Tuscaloosa News in January. “I think anybody could tell you that. But it’s God’s plan and I think, ultimately, it will make me a better player."
Across Simpson's career, he has completed 29 of 50 passes for 381 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
The Tennessee native has rushed for 130 yards with three touchdowns over the past two seasons while becoming a threat in the red zone in limited action.
For the LSU Tigers, it'll be a change of scenery with Simpson under center for the Crimson Tide when the two rivals square off on Nov. 8.
