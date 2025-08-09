LSU Country

LSU Football's Brian Kelly Provides Honest Assessment of Elite Tigers Tight End

Kelly and Co. will utilize a pair of coveted tight ends, a former five-star preparing for a breakout season.

Sep 21, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) runs after a catch against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green is preparing for a critical season in Baton Rouge this fall with all eyes on the former five-star prospect.

The Zachary (La.) product signed with Brian Kelly's program in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle as a headliner after putting pen to paper with the program.

Fast forward to his true freshman campaign last season and Green battled behind LSU star tight end Mason Taylor for reps.

With Taylor opting out of the Tigers' bowl game in December after declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, it was Green's first opportunity to take reps as the starting tight end where he flourished.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder ended the night with six receptions for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He lined up as the starting tight end and third wide receiver for the program with his versatility on full display.

"Trey'Dez Green at the tight end position gave Garrett Nussmeier the opportunity to convert some key third- and fourth-down situations, which he's had all year with Mason Taylor," Kelly said after the bowl game. "And that was really the biggest thing for us, was, would he have that guy available for him?"

"Trey'Dez is an incredible competitor," Kelly continued. "The work he put in in the bowl prep was second to none. His mindset, his want-to to go in there and mix it up and and run block. As you saw, we didn't treat him like a wide receiver. We treated him like an attached tight end."

Now, as Green prepares for his second season in Baton Rouge, he's set to take on a significant role within the LSU offense.

This week, Kelly dove into what he's seen from Green as he gears up for his 2025 campaign.

"Here's the first thing that I can say. You can't be an in-line blocker at that position unless you're willing. And I've had a lot of really good in-line blockers that weren't willing, in-line tight ends that weren't willing. He wants to get in there and mix it up," Kelly said.

"So this is really about taking a guy that's 6 '7", that's long levered, and getting him in leveraged positions. You might say, well, he's in great leverage. Well, the game is played from low to high. And so we've got to get him in great leverage positions.

Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) runs a route during the first half against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium. The Tigers defeat the Bears 44-31. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"And that's really most of it, is not playing too high and that's not an easy feat at his position in terms of his size."

Green and Oklahoma transfer Bauer Sharp are the pair of tight ends that will handle business for the Tigers heading into the season with the tandem rounding out a talented position group.

