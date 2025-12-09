LSU Football's Chances at Prized Defensive Assistant 'In Doubt' As Other Schools Push

The LSU Tigers were viewed as the frontrunner to land Syracuse co-defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson's services on Saturday, according to Football Scoop, but it appears more schools have entered the race.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue their pursuit of filling out a coaching staff in Baton Rouge for the 2026 season, and after retaining a majority of the defensive staff from the 2025 season, there remain positions left to fill.

LSU is in search of a new position coach at defensive line with the program circling Robinson as a name to monitor.

"Splash secured. Elijah Robinson is joining LSU's staff sources share," Football Scoop wrote on Saturday morning.

Now, it appears there are other schools entering the race, according to Football Scoop's latest update on Robinson's search for a new home.

"Saturday, the whisper was shared that LSU had their man. Pile that on top of the news Baker was staying in town after withdrawing from the Tulane coaching search, along with Kevin Peoples, Jake Olson, Corey Raymond and the LSU defensive staff was ready to go toe to toe with anyone," Football Scoop wrote.

"However, there’s an interesting new development. Sources tell FootballScoop that multiple other programs reached out to Robinson."

According to 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona, Robinson was in Baton Rouge over the weekend checking out LSU's campus as the program intensifies its pursuit, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers remain in the mix it appears.

Fast forward to Tuesday evening and there is doubt that a deal comes to fruition, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

"Tt’s very much in question at this point that Robinson, who is of interest to more than just LSU, ends up joining the Tigers’ staff. There’s some doubt at this stage that it ends up happening," Zenitz wrote via X.

It’s very much in question at this point that Robinson, who is of interest to more than just LSU, ends up joining the Tigers’ staff. There’s some doubt at this stage that it ends up happening. pic.twitter.com/JSrLHGNk9i — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 9, 2025

In what has taken a significant turn, the LSU Tigers appear to be on the outside looking in to land Robinson's services as other schools - including the Nebraska Cornhuskers - enter the mix.

LSU has added a myriad of staffers after Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge nine days ago, but remain in search of a new defensive line coach.

