Lane Kiffin, LSU Football's Hiring of Elite SEC Defensive Coach Not Finalized Yet

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue working towards finalizing the coaching staff in Baton Rouge as the new era is set to begin under new leadership.

Across eight days as the new shot-caller in the Bayou State, Kiffin dominated the Early Signing Period while assembling a strong staff in place to this point.

From bringing in a myriad of staffers in from Ole Miss to retaining defensive coordinator Blake Baker, it's been an impressive start to the "Kiffin Era" in Louisiana.

But there are pieces to the staff that remain open where Kiffin and Co. are looking to fill the holes - primarily at the defensive line spot.

On Saturday, Football Scoop reported that the LSU Tigers and Syracuse co-defensive coordinator had put the final touches on a deal that was in place.

"Splash secured. Elijah Robinson is joining LSU's staff sources share," Football Scoop wrote.

Now, it appears there are other suitors in place, according to Football Scoop's latest update on Robinson's search for a new home.

"Saturday, the whisper was shared that LSU had their man. Pile that on top of the news Baker was staying in town after withdrawing from the Tulane coaching search, along with Kevin Peoples, Jake Olson, Corey Raymond and the LSU defensive staff was ready to go toe to toe with anyone," Football Scoop wrote.

"However, there’s an interesting new development. Sources tell FootballScoop that multiple other programs reached out to Robinson."

Very clear LSU isn't the only suitor here - Inside Scoop https://t.co/oAUWxaqCgy — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) December 8, 2025

LSU appears to be the frontrunner in the pursuit of Robinson's services as the next defensive line coach with multiple outlets also revealing the hire, but it's yet to be across the finish line, according to a recent update.

For Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals, LSU has navigated a strong stretch with multiple hirings being made across eight days.

The Staff on Offense Assembled:

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford on Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

"Weis signed a three-year deal worth $6 million. His annual salary starts at $1.9 million, which would have made him one of the top-10 highest-paid assistants in the country this year, and increases annually over the course of the contract," The Advocate wrote.

Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

Eric Wolford: Offensive Line Coach - "Wolford has spent the last two seasons as offensive line coach at Kentucky. He also worked for the Wildcats in 2021. Between those two stints on the Bluegrass, Wolford was offensive line coach at Alabama in 2022 and 2023 in Nick Saban’s final two seasons," LouisianaSports.net wrote.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. watches during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel

- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach

"All of them are on two-year agreements except Jordan, an analyst at Ole Miss this fall who has a one-year deal. Cox will make $800,000 per year, while Savage and McDonald both make an average of $825,000 per year," The Advocate wrote.

Dwike Wilson: Director of Recruiting - Wilson was hired by Old Dominion in January where he spent the offseason with the Sun Belt program for roughly eight months, but made the move to Ole Miss before the 2025 season. Prior to his time with Old Dominion, Wilson spent two seasons with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg (Miss.).

Donnie Both: Analyst

Lou Spanos: Analyst

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach

Lane Kiffin Retains Staff on Defense:

- Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker

- EDGE: Kevin Peoples

- Secondary: Corey Raymond

- Safeties: Jake Olsen

