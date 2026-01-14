LSU Football's Elite QB Room Steals Show Headlined By Sam Leavitt, Husan Longstreet

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have reconstructed the quarterback room in Baton Rouge headined by the No. 1 signal-caller in the market joining the program once Sam Leavitt inked his deal on Monday.

Once the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on Jan. 2, the Bayou Bengals saw both Michael Van Buren and Colin Hurley enter the market - along with Garrett Nussmeier heading to the NFL - leaving the program with zero scholarship quarterbacks on roster.

Since then, Kiffin has reloaded the the roster with the addition of three Top-100 signal-callers across a 96-hour stretch as the search for a championship caliber roster took another step in the right direction.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

LSU signed Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt - the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal - on Monday to headline the Tigers' haul.

Fast forward to Wednesday morning and the program then signed USC Trojans signal-caller Husan Longstreet - the No. 6 rated quarterback in the free agent market - sending shockwaves across America.

But the pair of Top-10 quarterbacks aren't the only two signal-callers now on roster.

Elon quarterback Landen Clark started the strong run after being the first signal-caller to commit to Kiffin during his time in Baton Rouge - making his decision 24 hours prior to Leavitt on Sunday evening.

Now, LSU flaunts a trio of Top-100 transfer quarterbacks heading into the 2026 season.

A look into the historic haul heading to Baton Rouge this spring.

The Transfer Additions: Quarterback Edition

No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder checks in as the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. landing their signal-caller for the 2026 season on Monday.

The coveted quarterback didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw only three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

He had his money year in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program under Kenny Dillingham and Co.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff in a historic year for the program in Tempe.

No. 2: QB Husan Longstreet - USC Trojans

Longstreet originally put pen to paper with the USC as a consensus top-five signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as a five-star prospect in his class.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder made the decision to join Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, out of high school.

During his lone year in Los Angeles, he completed 13-of-15 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 11 times for 76 yards and two more scores.

Now, he's made his move. Longstreet is LSU bound after making his decision to sign with the program in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

With four seasons of eligibility remaining, Longstreet could emerge as the heir apparent to LSU signee Sam Leavitt where the elite quarterback could very well depart for the 2027 NFL Draft if he has a strong season this upcoming fall.

No. 3: QB Landen Clark - Elon Phoenix

The FCS All-American checks in as a Top-100 quarterback in the market with the Bayou Bengals, Michigan Wolverines, Kentucky Wildcats, and James Madison Dukes emerging as the schools to know in his process.

The 6-foot, 186-pounder started for Elon this past season as a redshirt-freshman where he appeared in all 12 games for the program and comes in as the No. 75 rated transfer at his position, according to 247Sports.

The dual-threat signal-caller threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 614 yards and 11 scores on the year.

