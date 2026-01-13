LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal with force this month with the program currently holding the No. 1 class in America to this point.

After inking the program's starting quarterback for the 2026 season once Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt - the No. 1 overall player in the market - LSU's haul surged to the top spot.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

But LSU has also seen a max exodus in Baton Rouge after Kiffin was brought in as the new shot-caller as he put his touch on the roster.

Now, most of the departing Tigers from the 2025 roster have found new homes as they prepare for the next chapter of their careers. Where have they landed?

The Departures [33]: Transfer Portal Edition

- WR Kylan Billiot: James Madison Dukes

- WR Jelani Watkins: Arkansas Razorbacks

- CB Ashton Stamps: Arizona State Sun Devils

- DL Ahmad Breaux: Kentucky Wildcats

- CB Wallace Foster IV: Florida Atlantic Owls

- DL Sydir Mitchell: N/A

- RB Ju'Juan Johnson: Syracuse Orange

- RB Kaleb Jackson:N/A

- QB Colin Hurley: Michigan Wolverines

- OL Carius Curne: Ole Miss Rebels

- OL Coen Echols: Texas A&M Aggies

- S Javien Toviano: N/A

- OL DJ Chester - Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DB Austin Ausberry - N/A

- OL Paul Mubenga - Nebraska Cornhuskers

- OL Ory Williams - Tennessee Volunteers

- LB Princeton Malbrue: N/A

- OL Khayree Lee: South Alabama Jaguars

- S Joel Rogers: N/A

- TE Donovan Green: Oklahoma State Cowboys

- WR Kyle Parker: Trending to Auburn Tigers

- WR Destyn Hill: Tulane Green Wave

- OL Ethan Calloway: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

- RB JT Lindsey: Ole Miss Rebels

- QB Michael Van Buren: South Florida Bulls

- DL Zion Williams: Texas Longhorns

- WR TaRon Francis: West Virginia Mountaineers

- K Aeron Burrell: North Carolina Tar Heels

- S Jardin Gilbert: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DL Walter Mathis: N/A

- EDGE CJ Jackson: Vanderbilt Commodores

- OL Tyler Miller: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DB Jacob Bradford - Defensive Back

