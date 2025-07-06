LSU Football's Garrett Nussmeier Discusses Being on Cover of EA's College Football 26
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier continues working through a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with the Tigers' signal-caller dialed in for this fall.
It's been a busy stretch for the Louisiana native as he navigates his development and overall brand, but off the field, there was an opportunity Nussmeier couldn't pass up.
LSU's starting quarterback will be on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26 alongside the top players in America.
“I’m very blessed to be on the cover first off,” Garrett Nussmeier said. “I mean, that’s an unbelievable feeling just to even see that, along with the other coaches and players in the game. To be able to use myself in the game, I will say, it’s an unreal feeling.”
For Nussmeier, he's an avid player of the game where he's set to use himself and the LSU Tigers routinely.
He's a 92 overall in the game where he's tied with Penn State's Drew Allar and Clemson's Cade Klubnik as the highest-rated signal-callers.
“It’s a lot of fun. I’m somebody who plays the video game a lot. So, to be able to hop on that and be able to play with my buddies as myself,” Nussmeier said. “It’s pretty funny. It’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of jokes made when I maybe throw an interception in the game or something, my buddies are like, ‘It’s your fault twice.’ So, it’s pretty funny.”
But one piece that Nussmeier has "critiqued" is the stadium difficulties and atmospheres with LSU being the third-toughest stadium in the game.
“Don’t even get me started. There’s no place like Death Valley at night, first off. Kyle Field is loud, I’ll give them that, but it’s not Death Valley,” Nussmeier said prior to last summer's release.
“The Swamp is loud, but it’s not Death Valley. For us to be three… I don’t want to piss EA off, because I want my rating to be nice, so shoutout EA Sports for bringing the game back. I’m not mad, I’m just saying. If you’re updating the player ratings, maybe come to one more game and maybe you can update the stadium rankings. Maybe you’ll change your mind.”
EA Sports College Football 26 will release via preorder on Monday, July 7 and will officially be out on July 10 with the LSU Tigers set to be well-represented.
