LSU Football's Harold Perkins Seeing Trajectory Skyrocket Ahead of 2025 Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 5 of Fall Camp on Monday with the program returning to the practice fields to begin Week 2.
From Garrett Nussmeier's sharp play during 7-on-7 to different defensive rotations, it was an efficient day at the office for the LSU program.
But it was Harold Perkins who stole the show to open the second week of Fall Camp practice in Baton Rouge.
Perkins continues evolving in the STAR role for the Bayou Bengals where he's beginning to showcase the completeness in his game.
On Monday, he wreaked havoc in the backfield, but it was his interception in 7-on-7 work that had those in attendance pleasantly surprised.
Perkins dropped back in coverage and baited LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier into tossing an interception with head coach Brian Kelly impressed with his veteran defender.
“Yeah, I think it’s a familiar role for him,” Kelly said on Monday. “One that now he has a complete knowledge of the linebacker position. He’s not just a guy out there, running around, making plays. He’s so much more intentional.
"He knows the game, he knows the nuances of it. The pick that he got in 7-on-7, he baited [Garrett] Nussmeier into it. Just those little things, right, are experiential kind of plays that he’s making.”
Perkins continues working back from a torn ACL suffered during the 2024 season, but has had no limitations to this point in Fall Camp.
“I think, physically, he’s been great,” Kelly said. “Taking care of himself. Recovery day. He’s a beast. He just knows that, as I said, this is his year. All of those things have allowed him to be really, really focused and not distracted by anything.”
The second-level of the defense will be headlined by returning All-SEC selection Whit Weeks and Perkins with the tandem looking to wreak havoc in 2025.
After Weeks suffered a gruesome ankle injury during the Tigers' bowl game versus Baylor, he had an opportunity to spend more time with Perkins while both players rehabbed.
“I got to spend a lot with Harold this offseason, just throughout our rehabs, and me and him became really close. He was a shoulder I could lean on, no matter what. Days that looked long for me, Harold was right there: ‘Hey, bro, keep your head up. We’re going to get through this together,'” Weeks said at SEC Media Days.
The chance to line up alongside Perkins once again has Weeks intrigued as the duo looks to get back on the gridiron with an opportunity to shine this upcoming fall.
“Oh, I can’t wait. I can’t wait to be out there playing with Harold [again]. He’s the best defensive college football player in the world. So, being able to play with him, he makes it easy to be a good football player because you know he’s going to be out there making plays, and you want to make plays for him too," Weeks said.
"The sky’s the limit for Harold. He’s the best athlete I’ve probably ever seen in my whole life. If you let Harold be Harold, he’ll be a superstar. And it’s not going to be hard for him to be a superstar.”
