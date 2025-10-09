LSU Football's Leading Wide Receiver May Sit Out South Carolina Gamecocks Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium for an SEC matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After navigating the open date in Week 6, the Bayou Bengals are set to lace up their cleats in Death Valley with an opportunity to get back in the win column.
"We've talked and we know we need to improve on," LSU center Braelin Moore said this week. "Every time before a practice, we're just keeping the energy up because sometimes it's energy; sometimes you go in there, it's just a little flat.
"Energy is one of the biggest factors in how practice is running. If you don't have it, it's gonna be flat, it's gonna be lethargic, and that's not what we want. So just keeping the energy high and focusing on that."
LSU will likely return starting running back Caden Durham and right tackle Weston Davis, but one critical component remains in question heading into Week 7 against the Gamecocks.
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson's status is in question heading into Saturday with the Tigers' leading wideout listed as questionable on the initial SEC Availability Report.
Anderson is dealing with toe, hip and knee injuries that have had him hitting the recovery table ever since exiting the Ole Miss matchup against Week 5 early.
“He had a litany of things: Hip, toe, knee. He’s banged up,” Kelly said of Anderson last Wednesday. “If we were playing Saturday, I’d say he’d probably answer the bell, but he’s going to benefit greatly from the week off. Modern medicine will get him ready for the South Carolina game.”
Anderson has totaled 305 receiving yards on the season with 23 catches while leading the team in yards per receptions [13.3].
Heading into Week 7, he'll be a player to keep tabs on with his status in question ahead of a critical matchup against South Carolina.
No. 11 LSU is coming off of a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels prior to the open date with the Tigers looking to get back in the win column this Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT in Death Valley.
