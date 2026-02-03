LSU Football's All-Time Great Transfer Class Reaches New Heights With Latest Commit

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers put a bow on the program's Transfer Portal Class on Monday night after reeling in Georgia Military College offensive lineman Adrian Lamb.

In a move that once again elevated the program's haul, Kiffin and Co. beat out the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Auburn Tigers for the Top-30 offensive lineman at the JUCO level.

The recruiting prowess of Kiffin remains on full display this offseason after the new decision-maker of the program called his shot. He said he had no worries in the portal and has backed it up with the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

Now, LSU's all-time great Transfer Portal Class continues stealing headlines with the haul coming together with another addition on Monday night. Who's in? Updating the class:

Courtesy of Adrian Lamb on X.

The Transfer Portal Tracker: Top-Ranked Class

Quarterback (3):

Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils

Husan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (4):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers

Stacy Gage - 5'10, 205 pounds -

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Tight End (2):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks

Offensive Line (10):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels

Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears

Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins

Jordan Seaton - 6'5, 330 pounds - Colorado Buffaloes

Adrian Lamb - 6'5, 290 pounds - Georgia Military College

Courtesy of Jordan Seaton's Instagram.

EDGE (4)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars

Princewill Umanmielen - 6'5, 245 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Linebacker (2):

TJ Dottery - 6'3, 230 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Theo Grace - 6'1, 220 pounds - North Dakota State Bison

Safety (3):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Faheem Delane - 6'1, 210 pounds - Ohio State Buckeyes

Mason Dossett - 6'1, 194 pounds - Baylor Bears

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

