LSU Football's All-Time Great Transfer Class Reaches New Heights With Latest Commit
In this story:
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers put a bow on the program's Transfer Portal Class on Monday night after reeling in Georgia Military College offensive lineman Adrian Lamb.
In a move that once again elevated the program's haul, Kiffin and Co. beat out the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Auburn Tigers for the Top-30 offensive lineman at the JUCO level.
The recruiting prowess of Kiffin remains on full display this offseason after the new decision-maker of the program called his shot. He said he had no worries in the portal and has backed it up with the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.
"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.
Now, LSU's all-time great Transfer Portal Class continues stealing headlines with the haul coming together with another addition on Monday night. Who's in? Updating the class:
The Transfer Portal Tracker: Top-Ranked Class
Quarterback (3):
Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils
Husan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans
Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix
Running Back (4):
Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes
Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers
Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers
Stacy Gage - 5'10, 205 pounds -
Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans
Tight End (2):
Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers
Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks
Offensive Line (10):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats
Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels
Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears
Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins
Jordan Seaton - 6'5, 330 pounds - Colorado Buffaloes
Adrian Lamb - 6'5, 290 pounds - Georgia Military College
EDGE (4)
Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks
Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars
Princewill Umanmielen - 6'5, 245 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Defensive Line (2)
Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers
Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers
Linebacker (2):
TJ Dottery - 6'3, 230 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Theo Grace - 6'1, 220 pounds - North Dakota State Bison
Safety (3):
Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos
Faheem Delane - 6'1, 210 pounds - Ohio State Buckeyes
Mason Dossett - 6'1, 194 pounds - Baylor Bears
Special Teams (3):
P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators
LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators
K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'
Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets
LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20