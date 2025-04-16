LSU Football's Spring Transfer Portal Plan: Brian Kelly Breaks Down the Approach
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will wrap up Spring Camp on Thursday morning with the program putting the final touches on the first phase of the offseason.
Kelly and Co. added a pair of practices to the schedule following the spring event in Tiger Stadium last weekend as the Depth Chart emerges for the program.
It's set to be an important stretch for the Tigers despite camp winding down.
The spring window of the NCAA Transfer Portal has arrived after officially opening on Wednesday with LSU being a team to monitor.
Will the Tigers be active? Will Kelly and Co. add players to the current roster? Will members of the spring roster depart?
LSU's shot-caller addressed the media on Tuesday to discuss the next phase of the offseason.
“I like our roster right now. It wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t have anybody in the portal on either side, either leaving our program or adding," Kelly said on Tuesday. "If you ask me right now, I would be happy to take this roster right into May on both sides of it.
"Maybe that’s fool’s gold. Maybe that’s wishing more than it is anything else. But I like what we’ve done with this roster. I like the development of it."
LSU secured the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America during the winter window after adding 16 newcomers, including the No. 1 EDGE available in Florida State's Patrick Payton.
But will the program be actively looking to once again make a splash?
“Not all of that is in my control obviously. But I can tell you we’re not actively saying, ‘We’ve gotta have this. We’ve gotta have that.’ We feel good about our roster," Kelly said.
"If something shows itself that is an incredible opportunity, we’re certainly going to investigate anytime that we can help our football team, and so we’re always going to be looking to help our team. But it’s not like it was obviously in January.”
Kelly and the Tigers have wrapped up the first phase of the offseason after reconstructing the roster and working through Spring Camp, now it's full steam ahead into summer workouts in June.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.