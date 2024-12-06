LSU Football's Three Biggest Transfer Portal Needs This Offseason
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will utilize a "very aggressive" approach in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program preparing to reconstruct the roster for 2025.
It's no secret the Tigers didn't live up to the "LSU standard" after an 8-4 season, but with an opportunity to bolster the talent-level this offseason, Kelly and Co. will use it to their advantage.
"We'll be very aggressive," Kelly said last week. "I think everybody knows last summer that we weren't very aggressive in the transfer portal and we put together a defensive line with minimal resources. We've really put ourselves in a position, and I'll use this term loosely, well under the 'cap' to where we could be quite aggressive this year. And we will be in that area."
We've seen seven members of the 2024 roster enter the NCAA Transfer Portal thus far, freeing up spots for next season, but which position groups are of the utmost importance?
The Three Biggest Portal Needs:
1. Defensive Back Help
LSU has been labeled "DBU" for years, but over the last handful of seasons, it certainly hasn't lived up to the name.
There have been struggles in the defensive backfield during the "Brian Kelly Era" with a lack of talent spearheading the room.
Now, recruiting guru and elite-level cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond is back in the mix to help lead the charge in reconstructing the defensive backfield. He's already begun working his magic after locking down America's No. 1 cornerback in DJ Pickett along with Louisiana's top defensive back, Aidan Anding.
That will help in the long-term, but in the short-term, it's about going out and finding effective pieces via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
LSU will lose starting cornerback Zy Alexander along with starting safeties Major Burns and Sage Ryan after taking part in Senior Day on Nov. 30, but there will also be pieces departing via the portal.
Now, it's up to Raymond and Co. to utilize the portal to add pieces that can make an immediate impact. There will be pieces entering that will have ties to LSU. Now, it's a matter of LSU sealing the deal.
2. Search for a True WR1, Help in the WR Room
LSU receivers coach Cortez Hankton will lose WR1 Kyren Lacy to the 2025 NFL Draft while already seeing starting wide receiver CJ Daniels enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
With a pair of starters out, along with redshirt-freshman Shelton Sampson entering the portal, the depth in the receiver room is razor thin.
It'll be up to Hankton and the coaching staff to utilize the portal this offseason to bring in effective pieces to work with.
LSU will bring back starter Aaron Anderson in 2025 where he is fresh off of a 53 reception, 784 yard and five touchdown showing in 2024. Can he take it up a notch next season? The hope is clearly yes.
Kelly and the staff will look into the portal to make a splash in the receiver room with the expectation of at least two additions coming this offseason.
No. 3: Add an Impactful Offensive Lineman
LSU's offensive line will lose its heartbeat with Will Campbell departing for the 2025 NFL Draft as a projected first-round selection.
The Tigers will also lose a pair of starters in Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier after the duo took part in Senior Night on Nov. 30 against Oklahoma.
With three starters out, the hope is that starting right tackle Emery Jones returns in 2025, but if not, that will be four starters from 2024 gone in the blink of an eye.
LSU signed four key pieces to the offensive line via the 2025 Recruiting Class on National Signing Day, but it's imperative the staff brings in at least one or two established pieces this offseason through the portal.
Honorable Mentions:
- Must Bring in an Established Blocking Tight End
- Evaluate the Quarterback Position for Depth
- Add an EDGE for Depth Purposes
The NCAA Transfer Portal will open up for business on Dec. 9 and will remain open for players to enter until Dec. 28.
