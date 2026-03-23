LSU Football's Top Transfer Portal Addition Showcases Major Body Transformation

In what became one of the most notable signings of the offseason for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, the program inked Colorado Buffaloes standout Jordan Seaton in January amid a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge.

Seaton signed with the LSU Tigers as the No. 1 rated offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal and a top-five overall player in the free agent market.

The mammoth of a prospect is coming off of back-to-back stellar seasons in Boulder after Deion Sanders and Co. tossed their youngster in the mix where he quickly made his presence felt for the Big 12 program.

Seaton started in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2024 where he earned Freshman All-America honors across a strong debut campaign under Sanders and the Buffaloes.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where the coveted offensive tackle then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, according to PFF.

From there, Seaton became the most prized player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers emerging as the school to know in his process before ultimately landing his signature.

New LSU left tackle Jordan Seaton in attendance at pro day



📸: @mjohnsonphoto pic.twitter.com/IizkQuKOp0 — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) March 23, 2026

Now, with Seaton officially in Baton Rouge, he's quickly transformed his body after shedding over 20 pounds from his frame.

During his time in Boulder, Seaton was listed at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds after emerging as one of the top offensive tackles in America, but his physique has changed across his first two full months in the Bayou State.

LSU released the 2026 Spring Camp roster on Monday afternoon with Seaton's body transformation becoming noticeable. The first-year Tiger now checks in at 6-foot-5, 307 pounds - shedding 23 pounds this offseason.

#LSU signed the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal this offseason: Jordan Seaton.



The ex-Colorado Buffalo was listed at 6’5, 330 pounds last season.



Now, after just a few months in Baton Rouge, he checks in at 6’5, 307 pounds.



Massive transformation from Seaton. pic.twitter.com/4LjcZMm7kD — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 23, 2026

It's a significant development with one of the top players in all of college football quickly looking the part as he gears up for a massive season with the Bayou Bengals.

Now, with Seaton's physique dropping over 20 pounds, all eyes will be on the impressive offensive lineman with Spring Camp set to kickoff on Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

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LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

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