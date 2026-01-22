LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Find Stunning Destinations To SEC Schools

The LSU Tigers continue roster reconstruction in Baton Rouge with the program reaping the benefits of Lane Kiffin's recruiting prowess already after making the move to the Bayou State.

Kiffin and Co. have assembled a historic NCAA Transfer Portal haul paired with a top 2026 Recruiting Class where LSU will have over 55 newcomers on roster this offseason.

Once LSU had a change in leadership, Kiffin was circled as the primary target with championship expectations increasing upon his arrival.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Along with the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class, there has also been significant roster turnover with over 30 members of the 2025 roster revealing intentions of departing LSU.

Now, the players leaving Baton Rouge have quickly found new homes with near double-digit departures set to remain in the Southeastern Conference.

The Departures [34]: Transfer Portal Edition

- WR Kylan Billiot: James Madison Dukes

- WR Jelani Watkins: Arkansas Razorbacks

- CB Ashton Stamps: Arizona State Sun Devils

- DL Ahmad Breaux: Kentucky Wildcats

- CB Wallace Foster IV: Florida Atlantic Owls

- DL Sydir Mitchell: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

- RB Ju'Juan Johnson: Syracuse Orange

- RB Kaleb Jackson: North Carolina Tar Heels

- QB Colin Hurley: Michigan Wolverines

- OL Carius Curne: Ole Miss Rebels

- OL Coen Echols: Texas A&M Aggies

- S Javien Toviano: N/A

- OL DJ Chester - Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DB Austin Ausberry - Baylor Bears

- OL Paul Mubenga - Nebraska Cornhuskers

- OL Ory Williams - Tennessee Volunteers

- LB Princeton Malbrue: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

- OL Khayree Lee: South Alabama Jaguars

- S Joel Rogers: UTSA Roadruners

- TE Donovan Green: Oklahoma State Cowboys

- WR Kyle Parker: Trending to Auburn Tigers

- WR Destyn Hill: Tulane Green Wave

- OL Ethan Calloway: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

- RB JT Lindsey: Ole Miss Rebels

- QB Michael Van Buren: South Florida Bulls

- DL Zion Williams: Texas Longhorns

- WR TaRon Francis: West Virginia Mountaineers

- K Aeron Burrell: North Carolina Tar Heels

- S Jardin Gilbert: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DL Walter Mathis: Auburn Tigers

- EDGE CJ Jackson: Vanderbilt Commodores

- OL Tyler Miller: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DB Jacob Bradford - West Virginia Mountaineers

- WR Nic Anderson - Kentucky Wildcats

