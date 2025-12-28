LSU Football's Transfer Portal Losses Adding Up With Louisiana Safety Set to Depart

LSU Tigers safety Austin Ausberry has revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, according to CBS Sports.

Ausberry began his career at Auburn where he transferred to join LSU prior to the 2024 season after a two-year stint under Hugh Freeze and Co.

The son of LSU Athletics Director Verge Ausberry will now be in search of his third school with one season of eligibility remaining after playing in 16 games across his pair of seasons in Baton Rouge.

LSU has now seen 15 players elect to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with Ausberry becoming the second player to reveal intentions on Sunday morning - less than 12 hours removed from the Texas Bowl loss to Houston.

LSU safety Austin Ausberry is entering the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports.



Former four-star recruit who began his career at Auburn. Ranked as the fifth-best defensive prospect from Louisiana in his recruiting class. Played in 16 games for LSU the last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/hOJQxYa83Z — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 28, 2025

Tigers offensive lineman Paul Mubenga also intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports on Sunday morning.

Mubenga, a former three-star prospect out of Georgia, signed with the program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he redshirted across his first season in the Bayou State.

From there, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound prospect started in 11 out of his 20 ganes played with the LSU Tigers after ultimately making the decision to enter the Transfer Portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

LSU has now seen five offensive linemen from the 2025 roster reveal intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple departures hitting the free agent market.

The Departures [15]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Lane Kififn's Take: Big Spenders Inbound

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: