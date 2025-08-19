LSU Football's Whit Weeks, Garrett Nussmeier, Harold Perkins Earn All-America Honors
BATON ROUGE – LSU linebacker Whit Weeks added another preseason honor to his growing list as he was named first-team All-America by the Associated Press, the organization announced on Monday.
Weeks, a junior from Watkinsville, Ga., had previously been named first-team preseason All-America by Athlon’s and he picked up second-team recognition from Walter Camp and Sporting News.
Garrett Nussmeier, who enters his second year as LSU’s starting quarterback, and linebacker Harold Perkins were both named to AP’s second-team.
Weeks, who returns as the leader of the LSU defense, ranked No. 2 in the SEC in tackles a year ago with 125.
He added 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks on his way to earning first-team All-SEC honors.
Weeks also earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice last year, the first time after recording a career-best 18 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in LSU’s win over Ole Miss.
Weeks enters his junior season with 174 career tackles.
Nussmeier, who is 10-4 as LSU’s starting quarterback, has thrown for 5,772 yards and 40 touchdowns during his career with the Tigers.
In his first season as a starter in 2024, Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards and 29 TDs in leading LSU to a 9-4 mark.
He enters his final season at LSU ranked in the Top 10 in program history in several passing categories including No. 5 in TD passes (40), No. 7 in attempts (744) and completions (466) and No. 9 in passing yards (5,772).
Perkins returns to the field after missing the final nine games of the 2024 season with a knee injury, which he suffered against UCLA in week 4.
A two-time All-SEC selection at linebacker, Perkins has 27.5 career tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
In his three years at LSU, Perkins has earned SEC Academic Honor Roll status three times and been named SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice and SEC Freshman of the Week one time.
The Tigers open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Clemson in what is one of college football’s best matchups in week 1.
2025 AP Preseason All-America Teams
First-team offense
QB – Cade Klubnik, Clemson
RB – Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
RB – Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
OT – Spencer Fano, Utah
OT – Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OG – Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
OG – Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
C – Jake Slaughter, Florida
TE – Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
WR – Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
WR – Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR – Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
AP – Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh
PK – Dominic Zvada, Michigan
First-team defense
EDGE – Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
EDGE – Colin Simmons, Texas
DT – Peter Woods, Clemson
DT – Zane Durant, Penn State
LB – Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB – Whit Weeks, LSU
LB – Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
CB – Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
CB – Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
S – Caleb Downs, Ohio State
S – Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
DB – Michael Taaffe, Texas
P – Brett Thorson, Georgia
Second-team offense
QB – Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
RB – Makhi Hughes, Oregon
RB – Isaac Brown, Louisville
OT – Francis Mauigoa, Miami
OT – Blake Miller, Clemson
OG – Cayden Green, Missouri
OG – Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
C – Parker Brailsford, Alabama
TE – Max Klare, Ohio State
WR – Antonio Williams, Clemson
WR – Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
WR – Cam Coleman, Auburn
AP – Kaytron Allen, Penn State
PK – Peyton Woodring, Georgia
Second-team defense
EDGE – T.J. Parker, Clemson
EDGE – Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon
DT – Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DT – Christen Miller, Georgia
LB – Taurean York, Texas A&M
LB – Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
LB – Aiden Fisher, Indiana
CB – Chandler Rivers, Duke
CB – D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
S – Koi Perich, Minnesota
S – KJ Bolden, Georgia
DB – Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
P – Ryan Eckley, Michigan State
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.