LSU Football's Will Campbell's Official NFL Combine Measurements, Meets with Saints
LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell continues working through 2025 NFL Draft preparation as a prospect with multiple organizations keeping tabs on the Louisiana native.
Campbell wrapped up an impressive three-year stretch with the LSU Tigers after serving as team captain while representing the program in the coveted No. 7 jersey.
Now, he's locked in on the 2025 NFL Draft with the top-ranked offensive lineman receiving significant buzz as a Top-10 selection.
The one "concern" surrounding Campbell is which position he will play in the NFL: Guard or tackle.
For the LSU great, he knows where he wants to play. The arm length "issue" doesn't phase him.
“I’ve shown everything I need to on tape to show that I can play tackle at an elite level," Campbell said at the NFL Combine.
A consensus All-American selection in 2024, Campbell continued detailing the proof is in the tape during his time with the Tigers. The "arm length" conversation isn't as important as some may make it seem, according to Campbell.
"You can go look at my tape, and there’s not one play on there that when I get beat you can say, oh, that’s because he has shorter arms," Campbell said. "I don’t have stereotypical offensive tackle arms, but I’m aware of that, and that’s something that I use every week to my game plan in preparation on how to attack different defenders.”
But Campbell was asked if he'd switch position in the NFL if needed. Would he switch to offensive guard?
“I’ve told all the teams that I feel like I’ve all the stuff on tape to show that I can play tackle at a very high level, but I’m willing to do whatever I can do to help the team win," Campbell said. "If they told me I would start at right guard versus left tackle and being a backup, then I’d take it and be at right guard.”
The debate can now be put to rest surrounding the arm length situation after Campbell measured in on Sunday. Would his arm length be under 33"? The answer is in.
The Combine Measurements:
As an offensive tackle:
HT: 6057 (50th percentile)
WT: 319 (67th percentile)
Arm: 32 5/8 (7th percentile)
Hand: 9 1/2 (13th percentile)
As an offensive guard:
HT: 6057 (87th)
WT: 319 (69th)
Arm: 32 5/8 (23rd)
Hand: 9 1/2 (22nd)
According to Evan Lazar, "Will Campbell’s official arm length is 32 5/8” at the combine. There are a few notable outliers playing tackle with below 33-inch arms, but it’s rare. Josh Simmons (33”) and Kelvin Banks (33.5”) aren’t particularly long, either."
Campbell has formally met with multiple organizations including the hometown New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.
Campbell isn't the only former Tiger shining at the NFL Combine.
LSU in the NFL Combine: Tight End Mason Taylor
The Measurements: Taylor measured in at 6-foot-5 1/8 and 251 pounds with 32 1/4-inch arms and a 78 3/4-inch wingspan, but his on-field work is what stole the show.
“Everything he does is smooth and natural,” an NFL Network commentator said of the record-setting pass-catcher. “He’s polished as a route-runner, understands how to work back to the quarterback. He tracks it well.”
CBS Sports gave Taylor an "A" grade for his performance on Friday in the NFL Combine.
"Mason Taylor did not do any of the athletic testing, but his on-performance work was fantastic," CBS wrote. "He looked in control and displayed soft but strong hands through a variety of the drills. His sled work was more than enough."
But CBS Sports isn't the only one who's praised the former LSU star. The Draft Network also chimed in on Taylor's performance.
"Mason Taylor did not participate in athletic testing at the NFL Combine, but his on-field workout was smooth and effortless. Taylor was by far the most impressive tight end prospect in the gauntlet drill, showcasing elite ball skills," The Draft Network wrote.
"He was equally as effective at this year's Senior Bowl, where athleticism and fluidity were also on display."
Now, after handling business at the Reese's Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and interview process, Taylor has emerged as a prized prospect heading into April's 2025 NFL Draft.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.