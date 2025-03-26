LSU Football's Will Campbell's Official Pro Day Measurements, Arm Length Update
LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell continues working through 2025 NFL Draft preparation with multiple organizations keeping tabs on the Louisiana native.
Campbell wrapped up an impressive three-year stint with the LSU Tigers after serving as team captain while representing the program in the coveted No. 7 jersey.
Now, he's locked in on the 2025 NFL Draft with the top-ranked offensive lineman receiving significant buzz as a Top-10 selection.
The one "concern" surrounding Campbell is which position he will play in the NFL: Guard or tackle.
For the LSU great, he knows where he wants to play. The arm length "issue" doesn't phase him.
“I’ve shown everything I need to on tape to show that I can play tackle at an elite level," Campbell said at the NFL Combine.
A consensus All-American selection in 2024, Campbell continued detailing the proof is in the tape during his time with the Tigers. The "arm length" conversation isn't as important as some may make it seem, according to Campbell.
"You can go look at my tape, and there’s not one play on there that when I get beat you can say, oh, that’s because he has shorter arms," Campbell said. "I don’t have stereotypical offensive tackle arms, but I’m aware of that, and that’s something that I use every week to my game plan in preparation on how to attack different defenders.”
But Campbell was asked if he'd switch position in the NFL if needed. Would he switch to offensive guard?
“I’ve told all the teams that I feel like I’ve all the stuff on tape to show that I can play tackle at a very high level, but I’m willing to do whatever I can do to help the team win," Campbell said. "If they told me I would start at right guard versus left tackle and being a backup, then I’d take it and be at right guard.”
The debate can now be put to rest surrounding the arm length situation after Campbell measured in at both the NFL Combine and LSU's Pro Day on Wednesday.
Would his arm length be under or over 33"? The answer is in.
The Combine Measurements:
As an offensive tackle:
HT: 6057 (50th percentile)
WT: 319 (67th percentile)
Arm: 32 5/8 (7th percentile)
Hand: 9 1/2 (13th percentile)
As an offensive guard:
HT: 6057 (87th)
WT: 319 (69th)
Arm: 32 5/8 (23rd)
Hand: 9 1/2 (22nd)
Now, after working through LSU's Pro Day on Wednesday, there's an update on his arm length.
Campbell's arm length measured in at 33", which has shown growth since the NFL Combine earlier this month.
Campbell is projected to be a Top-10 selection in April's 2025 NFL Draft.
