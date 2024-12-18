LSU Football Secures Commitment From Coveted SEC Transfer Wide Receiver
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson, he announced via social media on Tuesday.
Anderson, the No. 4 rated wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal, will make his way to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Sooners.
It's a monstrous addition for Kelly and Co. The dynamic receiver has showcased elite athleticism during his college career with his next stop now set to be with the Tigers.
Anderson took a redshirt during his first season in Norman in 2022. Following his first season with Oklahoma, Anderson burst on the scene in 2023 as a redshirt-freshman.
The coveted wideout set an Oklahoma freshman record with 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged an eye-opening 21.0 yards per reception last year.
Anderson rewrote the record book in his second season with the program, but fast forward to 2024, and it was a different story. He suffered a quad injury that held him out for the entire season.
Now, LSU will bring in the record-setting wideout with low mileage to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season. He will likely apply for a medical redshirt and have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Anderson is the third wide receiver to commit to Kelly and the LSU Tigers this week via the portal after the program brought in Kentucky transfer Barion Brown and Florida State's Destyn Hill.
The Buzz: Brown Signs With LSU
LSU landed Kentucky transfer wide receiver Barion Brown on Saturday after a visit to Baton Rouge earlier in the week, he revealed via social media.
Brown announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Lexington with the Tigers swooping in and securing his services rather quickly.
This is a big one for the Bayou Bengals. Brown is a Top-15 overall transfer in the portal with the program now locking in one of the top receivers available in the college version of free agency.
Brown, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads to Baton Rouge with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons of college football.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Brown can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
Brown's five kick return touchdowns is an SEC record where he will become an instant impact player in the special teams facet for the Tigers
Brown ranks as a Top-5 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal with significant SEC experience and the potential to be a WR1 for the LSU Tigers in 2025.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.