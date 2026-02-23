LeBron James Can Now Laugh About Jaylen Brown’s Viral Comment About Bronny James

The Celtics beat the Lakers by 22 points on Sunday in a game where Boston pulled away in the second quarter and never looked back. Jaylen Brown had 32 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in yet another strong showing.

After the game LeBron James was asked about Brown's season and what his personal relationship with the Celtics' star has been like over the years. James was complimentary of both Brown and the Celtics for having the year they have had after losing Jayson Tatum to injury, as well as a number of key players from their championship team two seasons ago.

Then he addressed his relationship with Brown, which was mostly good, except for that one thing...

"Our relationship has been, you know, pretty respectful, you know, besides the shit he said about Bronny in Summer League," said James while cracking a smile. "But other than that? Yeah, but other than that, other than that, we've been alright."

LeBron James on his relationship with Jaylen Brown: “It’s been pretty respectful despite the shit he said about Bronny at Summer League.” pic.twitter.com/LhyIBVt89z — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 23, 2026

As James and the media laughed, he was asked if they had gotten past that incident.

"I think he went on social media and said something about it, so it's all good," James continued. "Bronny got a long way to go, but that's another story."

During '24 Summer League Brown was sitting court side with Kysre Gondrezick and Angel Reese at a Celtics-Lakers game and was caught saying he didn't think Bronny was a pro. Even though it was just lip reading, Brown owned the comment and said, "It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth."

As for Bronny's growth, he was sent down to the G League last week. Again.

