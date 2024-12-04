LSU Football Signs Top 10 Linebacker in America, Prized Prospect Jaiden Braker
Snellville (Ga.) South Swinnett linebacker Jaiden Braker revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after flipping his commitment from the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The fast-rising linebacker has become a household name in the Peach State after wrapping up a big-time senior campaign.
The Georgia native has had the Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Alabama Crimson Tide making a push during the final weeks leading up to the Early Signing Period, but Braker has shut down any potential flip rumors.
Braker revealed to LSU Tigers On SI last week that he is locked in with the LSU Tigers and will be putting pen to paper with the program in December.
"I am at home and am 110% committed," he told LSU Tigers On SI's Zack Nagy.
Now, he's made things official after signing with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday.
The four-star linebacker was a player firmly on "Flip Watch" over the last few weeks, but has bought into what defensive coordinator Blake Baker and the Bayou Bengals are selling in Baton Rouge.
He's a player Baker was high on all summer before extending an offer to the then South Carolina commitment.
Once the LSU offer was in, Braker wasted no time in flipping his pledge.
He comes in at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds with impressive speed to back it up. Braker has proven to be an impressive sideline-to-sideline linebacker at the high school ranks and is in the midst of a big-time senior campaign at South Gwinett.
Braker is one of four linebacker commitments for the LSU Tigers in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle. He joins Charles Ross, the No. 2 linebacker in America, Louisiana native Keylan Moses and four-star Zach Weeks.
The paperwork is rolling in on Wednesday morning with near double-digit commits already putting pen to paper with the Tigers.
No. 3 IOL in America Signs with LSU: Carius Curne
Marion (Ark.) four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after flipping his commitment from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Curne, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, backed off of his pledge to the hometown Razorbacks before joining LSU's 2025 class.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder has tremendous upside with Kelly and Co. adding a player who has immediate impact written all over him.
Now, the fast-rising prospect who's on verge of earning his fifth star is dialed in with the Bayou Bengals ahead of the Early Signing Period.
It's no secret LSU's interior offensive line has been an issue in 2024. There have been issues in the rushing attack due to a lack of push up front.
With Curne now in the mix, it gives LSU a prospect who can step in on day one and help the program for the foreseeable future.
