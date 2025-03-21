LSU Football Spring Camp Buzz: Three Transfer Additions Standing Out in Practice
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through Spring Camp with the program beginning to hit its stride on the practice fields in Baton Rouge.
With the Tigers nearing the midway point of spring ball, the rotations are beginning to emerge for Kelly and Co. on both sides of the ball.
LSU added 16 newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window. Which first-year Tigers are beginning to make noise for the program and receive additional snaps?
Three Transfers to Know: The Early Standouts
No. 1: EDGE Jack Pyburn [Florida]
Pyburn, one of the top defensive players in the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window, adds a different element to the LSU defensive line after transferring in from Florida.
The veteran edge rusher has been disruptive during his collegiate career with the chance to carry that momentum into 2025 with the Bayou Bengals.
Pyburn is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year.
In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
He's explosive at the point of attack and it's been on full display during five practices so far.
Now, it's about keeping the same pace throughout the next nine practices where he looks to remain a focal point on defensive cordinator Blake Baker's defense.
But why LSU for Pyburn? What led the talented SEC EDGE to Baton Rouge this offseason?
“My whole journey my whole life, I felt like I’ve been trying to prove a lot of people wrong. You know, people told me I couldn’t do certain things: I couldn’t be this, I couldn’t be that, I couldn’t make it to play at this level of football," Pyburn said.
"And overall, at this point in my life, I decided to take a chance on myself and stop buying and listening to those kind of thoughts and just believe in myself. You know, prove myself right.
"And that’s why I’m here is to prove myself right. I’m not here to prove anyone wrong. I’m here to prove myself right of my abilities and what I can do. And I’m just ready to show the country who I really am.”
Pyburn headlines a talented edge rushers room alongside Florida State transfer Patrick Payton, Nebraska transfer Jimari Butler and returning Tiger Gabriel Reliford.
No. 2: WR Barion Brown [Kentucky]
LSU added wide receivers Barion Brown (Kentucky), Nic Anderson (Oklahoma) and Destyn Hill (Florida State) via the winter window.
Now, its's Brown who has become a player of intrigue during the first six Spring Camp practices after showcasing his elite athleticism.
But why LSU for the talented SEC transfer? What stood out for Brown once his name was officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal last December?
It started with a relationship with LSU's Cortez Hankton.
“Since my recruitment, me and (co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton) always had a good relationship. I worked out at Georgia, and me and him just built a relationship. But you know how the recruiting process goes," Brown said on Tuesday.
"I went to Kentucky, liked it and ended up going there. But when he called, I mean we were just like bread and butter — we were already on the same page, and just like we got back on track where we left off from. So it was good having Coach Hank here.”
Another piece was the "swagger" of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier after taking a visit to Baton Rouge during the progam's Texas Bowl preparation.
"Just looking at the team, how the practice was, Coach Hankton coaching and Nuss came out listening to some [NBA Youngboy], that's my favorite rapper," Brown said.
After the visit, Brown felt comfortable with the players and coaching staff in order to commit to the program and sign the dotted line.
He joins Anderson and Hill as the trio of wideouts to make their way to Baton Rouge this offseason.
Brown is certainly an accomplished player already in college after hauling in over 120 catches, 1500 yards and 11 touchdowns across three seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats.
Now, it's about carrying the momentum in Baton Rouge where he's expected to take on a significant role on offense alongside Nussmeier and Co.
No. 3: TE Bauer Sharp [Oklahoma]
LSU signed Oklahoma transfer Bauer Sharp during the winter window with the complete tight end already making noise during Spring Camp.
He's showcased his catching ability while also putting his hands in the dirt and becoming a force in the trenches as a blocker.
After leading the Sooners in receptions and receiving yards in 2024, Sharp entered the Transfer Portal with the chance to make an impact at his next destination.
LSU was the place for him.
“I just like the culture. Like I said this being my fourth year in Louisiana in total (after three seasons at Southeastern Louisiana to start his college career), I just love the culture. I love the vibes around the team. You know, they brought me in. I moved in with (linebackers) Whit and West Weeks. Those are my brothers already," Sharp said on Tuesday.
"I hang out with them and (quarterback Garrett Nussmeier) every day. I feel like I’ve known ’em for five years, but I’ve really only known ’em for three months. So, it’s just the camaraderie in the locker room and the brotherhood is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. But it really just takes it to you, the culture of Louisiana."
