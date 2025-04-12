LSU Football Spring Camp Winners: Which Position Group Turned Heads for the Tigers?

The significant takeaway from Spring Camp for #LSU: The talent in the edge rushers room.



Jack Pyburn: 6’4, 264 pounds

Patrick Payton: 6’5, 255 pounds

Gabriel Reliford: 6’2, 268 pounds

Jimari Butler: 6’5, 260 pounds



Sheer size + strength up front for the Tigers on display. pic.twitter.com/sRys6nUczN