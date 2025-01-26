LSU Football Staffer Departs the Tigers to Join NFL Organization
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue retooling the program both on and off the field with changes being made to the staff and roster in Baton Rouge.
After signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, Kelly is now adjusting his staff heading into a critical 2025 offseason.
From coaches departing for opportunities with other programs to Kelly letting go of off-field staffers, there will be some changes to who's leading the Bayou Bengals in 2025.
Last week, it was reported four staffers were either taking a job elsewhere or let go from the staff.
Now, another member of Kelly's staff has departed Baton Rouge: Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Nutrition, Matt Frakes.
Frakes joined Brian Kelly’s staff as Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Nutrition in December of 2021.
"He joined LSU after spending the 2021 season as the director of sports nutrition at Notre Dame. Prior to that, Frakes served a year as a sports dietitian at Louisville, working with several sports, including the men’s and women’s basketball teams," Frakes LSU bio says.
"In his role as Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Nutrition, Frakes led the LSU sports nutrition team, overseeing the strategic nutrition direction for all student-athletes on campus. He serves as the director of football nutrition and has oversight for LSU’s 20 other sports.
"While at Louisville, Frakes volunteered his time to co-lead the Black Coaches & Staff Association at Louisville and work with the SOAR (Strategically Organizing Against Racism) Committee.
"Prior to moving to the commonwealth in 2020, Frakes finished his PhD in nutrition and hospitality management from the University of Mississippi. His research focused on the impact of nutrition and dietary intake on the recovery of sports-related concussions in student-athletes.
"In his final year of his doctorate, Frakes spent a year as the associate director of athletic performance for sports nutrition education at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, where he led a staff of 13 to support the Ragin’ Cajuns student-athletes.
"In 2017 Frakes began his collegiate athletic nutrition career when he was named the assistant sports dietitian and graduate instructor at the University of Mississippi. While in Oxford, he directed the nutrition education for the nationally recognized baseball program, cross country/track & field programs and golf programs."
Now, he heads to the New York Giants organization as the DIrector of Performance Nutrition, he revealed via social media:
Kelly and Co. have also seen six other pieces of the staff head elsewhere in 2025:
- JaCoby Stevens: Recruiting Specialist
- Paul Turner: Offensive Analyst
- Nick Brossette: Director of Alumni Relations and High School Outreach
- Bob Diaco: Senior Defensive Analyst
- Slade Nagle: Tight Ends/Special Teams Coordinator
- Kanan Ray: Offensive Analyst
