LSU Football Star Will Campbell Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
LSU standout offensive lineman Will Campbell has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after three seasons in Baton Rouge, he announced via social media on Tuesday.
The junior offensive tackle will forgo his final season of eligibility and take his talents to the next level after a dominant career in the purple and gold.
Campbell took to Instagram to reveal his intentions to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft:
"There aren't enough words to describe the impact LSU, the Baton Rouge community and the state of Louisiana has had on my life," Campbell said in a written statement. "Over the past three years, I was blessed to live out my childhood dream of being an LSU Tiger ... Thank you, coach Brian Kelly for the leadership and opportunity to play at my dream school. Specifically, I'd like to thank (LSU offensive line coach) Brad Davis, Steve Demao, Adam Kleffner, Kanan Ray and John McDonell. I appreciate everything you've poured into me to become the best version of myself, not only as a player but as a person.
"To Tiger Nation, thank you for your love, support and unmatched traditions. Running out of the tunnel in Death Valley is something that can't be explained. Thank you for being the best fans in the world ... After much prayer and discussion with my family, I will forego my final year of eligibility at LSU and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. I will always cherish my time at LSU."
Heading into the 2024 season, Campbell was a projected top-five selection in several mock drafts.
In the most recent mocks, he remains a first-round selection with organizations in the top-10 preparing to take a closer look at the Louisiana native.
Campbell started in every game of his LSU career after bursting on the scene as a true freshman in 2022.
A leader for the purple and gold, Campbell earned the coveted No. 7 jersey in 2023 after becoming the voice of the LSU Tigers.
Fast forward to 2024 and his leadership remained on full display after becoming a focak point in a players-only meeting.
We got up and talked in front of the team. We talked in front of the offense. We had a unit meeting with the coaches. We're just talking things out, trying to get everybody on the same page because we have to have all 11 guys clicking as one to make this thing go. We've been in this situation to win a lot of games, but at the end of the day, we have to finish.
"That's the thing. When you go back and look, not a lot of people pay attention to that, but we've led going into the fourth quarter out of three of the four losses that we have. We have to finish games, and that's something that we haven't done. And it's not a coaching problem. It's not a scheme. It's none of that. It's us.
"We have to be able to do the little things right, and when you don't, you don't deserve to win, quite frankly. I think against Florida, we had 13 negative plays. Whether that's penalties, missed assignments, whatever you might call it. You don't deserve to win an SEC football game on the road in a hostile environment against a good football team with a good coaching staff. This isn't high school football. If we want to win, we have to do the little things right for four straight quarters."
Now, the LSU star is headed to the next level after announcing his intentions to depart Baton Rouge and enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
