LSU Football Starter Reveals Transfer Destination to SEC Rival Amid Portal Chaos

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Tyree Adams has officially signed with the Texas A&M Aggies after a recent visit to College Station, according to multiple reports.

Adams, a four-star prospect out of Louisiana, put pen to paper with the LSU program as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle alongside a myriad of high-profile Bayou State natives prior to his departure.

The former Top-250 recruit played in 17 career games with the LSU Tigers - including eight in each of the last two seasons - where he served as the starting left tackle for the program in 2025.

Adams also played 38 special teams snaps in 2024 as a redshirt freshman where he will now depart LSU in search of a new home for his final two seasons of eligibility.

Texas A&M has also inked ex-LSU offensive lineman Coen Echols to the program's Transfer Portal haul after Echols revealed intentions of departing Baton Rouge last month.

BREAKING: LSU transfer OL Tyree Adams has signed with Texas A&M, @PeteNakos reports👍https://t.co/X48QGzwne8 pic.twitter.com/gXOjJXdXAU — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 7, 2026

Echols, a former four-star prospect out of Texas, signed with the LSU program as a top-five interior offensive lineman in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle over multiple powerhouse programs prior to entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder chose the Bayou Bengals over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Oregon Ducks, among other prestigious offers, out of high school.

But after two seasons with the LSU Tigers, Echols has officially made where he will return to the Lone Star State and make the move to College Station.

The redshirt-freshman interior offensive lineman started in seven games for the Tigers and played 583 snaps across the 2025 season as a key second-year player at the guard positions.

This fall, Echols compiled a 67.8 pass blocking grade and a 51.3 run blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Now, he's set to make his move to Texas A&M where he will remain in the Southeastern Conference and head to College Station.

LSU has seen eight offensive linemen enter the Transfer Portal with Lane Kiffin looking to hit the reset button in the trenches as the program continues dominating the free agent market.

