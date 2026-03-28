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LSU Football Starting EDGE Suffers Season-Ending Injury Early in Spring Camp

Lane Kiffin and Co. could lose a potential starter for the 2026 season, suffers devastating knee injury.
Zack Nagy|
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

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LSU edge rusher Gabriel Reliford suffered a torn ACL during Spring Camp this week with the third-year Tiger's 2026 season now in jeopardy, according to 104.5 ESPN.

The injury occurred on Thursday during Day 2 of Spring Camp, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI, and Reliford was absent from practice on Saturday morning during the media viewing.

Reliford is coming off of a season-ending shoulder injury in 2025 where the 6-foot-3, 270-pounder suffered a torn rotator cuff amid a breakout campaign in Baton Rouge.

As a true freshman in 2024, Reliford suited up in 13 games with one start where he is now potentially set to miss his redshirt-sophomore season in 2026.

According to LouisianaSports.net, "The injury is likely to cost Reliford the 2026 season, however a source says a late season or postseason return could be possible."

Now, all eyes are on his recovery timeline where he will look to work his way back in a talented edge rushers room headlined by Ole Miss transfer Princewill Umanmielen and Tennessee transfer Jordan Ross.

The Gabriel Reliford File: LSU Bio Edition

"Enters third season at LSU … Made an impact as a true freshman and then had sophomore season cut short after only 4 games due to a shoulder injury (rotator cuff) … Granted a redshirt in 2025 … For career, has appeared in 17 games with 1 start … 18 career tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and a half-sack," the bio writes.

"SOPHOMORE SEASON (2025)
Appeared in 4 games as part of LSU’s rotation at edge rusher … Tore rotator cuff in win over Southeastern Louisiana and missed the remainder of the year … Tallied 8 tackles, a tackle for a 2-yard loss … Had 3 tackles and a tackle for 2-yard loss in win over Southeastern Louisiana … Had 3 tackles win over Florida.

"FRESHMAN SEASON (2024)
Appeared in 13 games with 1 start … Start came at Florida … Tallied 10 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and a half-sack … Season-high 44 snaps in win over Baylor (1 tackle) … Set a career-best with 4 tackles in Tiger Stadium debut against Nicholls in week 2 … Had a pair of tackles including a tackle for a 4-yard loss and a half-sack in win over South Alabama … Played a total of 156 defensive snaps."

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Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

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