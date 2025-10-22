LSU Football Starting Linebacker's Status in Jeopardy Ahead of Texas A&M Aggies
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks could miss his second consecutive SEC game on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies while nursing an ankle injury.
The Tigers' team captain is dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle and remains in a walking boot ahead of the program's matchup against the No. 3 ranked Aggies.
Brian Kelly hopped on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday where he stated that Weeks has not practiced this week and will remain in a "non-weight bearing boot" for the next couple of days.
Weeks, who has played 259 snaps across six games this season, has tallied 29 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery while handing duties as the top second-level defender on the team.
Last week at Vanderbilt, Weeks was sidelined with the ankle injury where the Tigers relied on sophomore linebacker Davhon Keys to handle a bulk of the reps alongside West Weeks.
Now, heading into Week 9 against a top-five opponent, Weeks' status remains in jeopardy once again with the bone bruise remaining a factor as game day inches close for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals on Saturday in Death Valley.
Brian Kelly's Take: Challenging 2025 Season Continues
"We're disappointed with the loss. Don't get me wrong, we want to do better for our fan base," Kelly said on Monday. "We get that. But having said that, there are a lot of things that we can take away from the game that we need to build on.
"That's where we are right now — that we have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country. That's exciting, and we believe that the way we're moving, if we continue to get better on both sides of the ball, we're prepared to win the game. We believe we can win the game."
No. 20 LSU and No. 3 Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT from Tiger Stadium with all eyes set to be on the pivotal Top-25 showdown in Baton Rouge.
