LSU Football Starting Offensive Lineman Returning for 2026 Season Amid NFL Draft Buzz

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Braelin Moore will return to Baton Rouge for the 2026 season after bypassing this year's NFL Draft, the program revealed on Sunday evening.

Moore transferred in from Virginia Tech last offseason where he earned starting duties at center as a critical component to the interior offensive line.

In what became a challenging season in the trenches, the 6-foot-2, 300-pounder was a bright spot for the Tigers after starting in 12 games for the Bayou Bengals - battling through an ankle injury across most of the 2026 season.

LSU has seen eight offensive linemen reveal their departures from Baton Rouge for the 2025 roster with Moore and right tackle Weston Davis sitting as the two returning starters.

Once Lane Kiffin joined the Tigers on Nov. 30, he began laying the foundation on the new era of LSU Football with a focus on "championship mentality" in the Bayou State.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Now, with Moore back in the mix - along with Davis revealing his return - the program continues retooling the offensive line with three signees via the free agent market this month.

Offensive Line Additions (3):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

LSU will remain active in the Transfer Portal with a focus on revamping the trenches this month.

