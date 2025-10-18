LSU Football Starting Offensive Lineman Exits Matchup vs. Vanderbilt With Injury
LSU offensive lineman Tyree Adams has departed Saturday's Week 8 matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores after suffering an ankle injury in the first half.
Adams, one of the Bayou Bengals' top offensive linemen, has served as the program's starting left tackle in 2025 and comes in as a top-graded weapon for LSU.
The Louisiana native made his way to the injury tent before going to be evaluated in the locker room prior to the first half ending. Adams is questionable to return, according to the ESPN broadcast.
The Tigers are dealing with multiple injuries in Week 8 with a pair of starters on defense officially ruled out for Saturday against the Commodores.
LSU starting linebacker Whit Weeks was ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Vanderbilt after not working through warmups at FirstBank Stadium.
Weeks, the Bayou Bengals' top linebacker, will be sidelined after suffering a bone bruise in his ankle in the leg he underwent a procedure on during the offseason.
Along with Weeks, LSU defensive lineman Bernard Gooden is out for Saturday with the Tigers' starting defensive tackle dealing with a bone bruise in his collarbone.
“He has a bruised collar bone," Kelly said on Monday. "He’s very sore right now, but no break, so this is a short time thing and something where he’ll have to manage the pain throughout the week.”
LSU trails Vanderbilt 17-13 at halftime with the program's missing pieces certainly being missed in the Volunteer State.
"One of the things we've done really well is put pressure on the quarterback but I'll be honest with you, it's going to be our ability to control first and second down or third down becomes quick down and you're not getting home. The ball's coming out so fast you can't get there," Kelly said. this week
"You've gotta get into predictable third down situations and that then lends itself to us having more success. The real challenge is first down and second down and making sure when they get to third down, it's more than third-and-short."
